The displacement of populations poses a contentious issue between leading government heads.

The Minister Presidents' Conference in Leipzig also features migration as a topic. Following the EU countries halting part of the security package in the Bundesrat, unity among the coalition members isn't apparent yet. CDU and CSU are pushing for stricter policies, while SPD and Greens advocate for adherence to existing laws and refuse demands like border expulsions.

Before the annual conference of minister-presidents in Leipzig, there was already disagreement among the federal states on migration policies. The EU-driven countries were advocating for a harder stance, while the heads of SPD and Greens were advocating for compliance with existing legislation and rejecting calls for border expulsions and similar measures.

Migration policy is one of the main topics at the Minister Presidents' Conference, which is chaired by Saxony until Friday in Leipzig. Saxony's Minister-President Michael Kretschmer emphasized the need for a cap on asylum seekers. "Migration levels need to decrease," he stated before meeting with his colleagues. "Germany's integration capacity is 'exhausted'."

Given the projected 200,000 asylum seekers this year, this number should be "drastically" reduced and should not exceed "tens of thousands" in the future, according to Kretschmer. Previously, he had suggested a yearly intake of around 30,000 immigrants.

Pressure from the Union

EU-led federal states are advocating for various individual measures to reduce migration levels. These proposals include expulsions at the borders, reduced benefits for rejected asylum seekers, immediate deportation of criminals even to Syria and Afghanistan, expulsion of more safe countries of origin, and asylum procedures in third countries.

"Things are getting out of control," said Hesse's Minister-President Boris Rhein in Leipzig. There is a "major acceptance problem" in the population regarding migration. "Without expulsions, a common solution won't be found," he stated in regard to the state consultations. Saxony-Anhalt's Minister-President Reiner Haseloff called for a "comprehensive overall concept with a multitude of individual measures" in the "Handelsblatt."

North Rhine-Westphalia's Minister-President Hendrik Wüst spoke in favor of a simplified process for classifying so-called safe countries of origin. "Automatic determination of safe countries of origin with a recognition rate of less than five percent is the correct approach," he told the "Handelsblatt." This would provide extra speed and clarity in asylum procedures. However, this meets opposition from the heads of government of the states led by SPD and Greens.

SPD and Greens insist on existing law

Baden-Württemberg's Minister-President Winfried Kretschmann stated in Leipzig, "We must limit irregular migration as much as possible and streamline regular migration in labor and skilled worker markets." All of this must be done within the boundaries of the constitutional and European order, he warned.

Bremen's Mayor Andreas Bovenschulte also insisted on compliance with European law. It is correct to control migration and stop irregular migration, "but within the framework of the existing legal order." "Neither upper limits nor expulsions can be implemented within this framework," he added.

The Minister President of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, Manuela Schwesig, criticized the Union's proposals, stating, "they start a new debate every day." If the CDU wanted to make the country more secure, she suggested they approve the part of the security package they had blocked, which granted the Federal Criminal Police Office more powers in combating terrorism and the Federal Police more authority in border protection, particularly regarding data access and analysis. The Union found these plans insufficient.

Kretschmer, who had just assumed the leadership of the Minister Presidents' Conference, expressed optimism that the federal states could reach an agreement on migration, saying, "especially regarding the need to reduce numbers and put forth proposals that the federal government can adopt, we are in agreement," as he told ntv. The results of the Minister Presidents' Conference will be presented on Friday.

Despite the disagreements among the federal states, Wars and Conflicts outside Europe have contributed to the influx of asylum seekers. The EU-led countries are calling for stricter measures to reduce migration levels, such as border expulsions and reduced benefits for rejected asylum seekers.

However, the heads of SPD and Greens firmly insist on adhering to existing laws and refuse such drastic measures, arguing for a solution within the bounds of the European legal order.

(Note: The sentences were constructed based on the context provided in the text, focusing on the words 'Wars and Conflicts' and the mention of EU-led countries advocating for stricter policies.)

Read also: