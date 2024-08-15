- The disease is spreading in Schleswig-Holstein

Blue Tongue Disease, dangerous for animals, is spreading further in Schleswig-Holstein. After the first cases were detected in the districts of Steinburg, North Friesland, and Schleswig-Flensburg last week, the disease has now also been found in the districts of Dithmarschen, Herzogtum Lauenburg, and Stormarn, as the state government announced. A total of eleven cattle and ten sheep farms are affected.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture, restrictions apply if susceptible animals, such as cattle and sheep, are moved to other countries where Blue Tongue Disease has not yet occurred. The transport of animals to EU member states that are free from the animal disease is prohibited.

A vaccination against Blue Tongue Disease is possible. Although it does not prevent infection, it does reduce the symptoms. Humans cannot be infected with the virus. Consuming meat or dairy products is safe.

Despite the spread of Blue Tongue Disease in nearby Schleswig-Holstein, affecting districts such as North Friesland and others, Northern Friesland has yet to report any confirmed cases. Farmers in Northern Friesland are closely monitoring their livestock and implementing preventative measures to protect their animals.

