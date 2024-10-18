The "disaster for FC Bayern" has evolved into a "threat from a German perspective"

At Bayern Munich, there's some discontent towards Thomas Tuchel's leadership. Although honorary president Uli Hoeneß has nothing positive to say about him anymore, sporting director Max Eberl shares different sentiments - he's worried about the potential challenge England poses as a competitor during the 2026 World Cup, with Tuchel as their new national team coach.

Eberl praised Tuchel, acknowledging him as a fantastic coach, beneficial for English football. Yet, from a German perspective, he perceived this as dangerous. With Tuchel at the helm, the English team becomes a formidable opponent.

Eberl's words towards Tuchel were friendlier compared to Hoeneß' recent harsh criticism. Hoeneß argued that Tuchel's defensive style wasn't entertaining enough. Overall, Tuchel's time at Bayern was a disaster, according to Hoeneß.

Kompany "understands"

On Wednesday, Tuchel was officially revealed as England's coach. He left Bayern, despite having a contract until 2025, after an unsuccessful trophy-filled season the previous summer. It was rumored that Bayern would save around five million euros in salary due to Tuchel's relocation to the UK. Eberl avoided commenting on this. He stated that all matters had been addressed beforehand.

Kompany, the new coach at Bayern, expressed understanding towards Tuchel's appointment to a top position. Kompany, who spent years at Manchester City, stated, "I'm not surprised to see Thomas get such an opportunity. He has a solid reputation in England." Even in jest, Eberl commented on the situation between Tuchel and Declan Rice, saying, "Declan Rice didn't come here, but now, Thomas is going to Declan Rice." Tuchel's desired player, Rice, opted to join Arsenal and not Bayern.

