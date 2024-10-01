Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
PoliticsNewsThe volume

The diminution of Swiss glacier volumes persists in this current year.

Enhancing by a modest 2.5 percentage points.

 and  Viktoria Klein
1 min read
Rapid melting of ice on Vadret dal Murter glacier continues, despite being in mid-September, at an...
Rapid melting of ice on Vadret dal Murter glacier continues, despite being in mid-September, at an altitude of 3100 meters, toward the base of Piz Bernina.

The diminution of Swiss glacier volumes persists in this current year.

Despite the substantial snowfall during the 2023/24 winter, Switzerland's glaciers weren't significantly improved: The Swiss Academy of Sciences' Cryospheric Monitoring Commission revealed that the uncharacteristically hot weather in July and August, along with Saharan dirt settling on the mountains, resulted in a 2.5% decrease in glacier volume this year.

In the initial analysis, the situation seemed favorable, with the Academy mentioning that the heavy snowfall from the 2023/24 winter season, as indicated by Glamos' Swiss Glacier Monitoring Network, showed a 30% increase in snowfall above 2,200 meters compared to traditional averages. The Academy further stated that the average snow depths between November and May reached record-breaking levels during this period, going as far back as 90 years.

Despite the promising signs from the initial snowfall analysis, the final glacier volume measurement revealed a contrasting outcome. The 30% increase in snowfall above 2,200 meters and the record-breaking snow depths over the winter months couldn't compensate for the negative effects of the July and August heatwave and Saharan dirt, resulting in a minor decrease in glacier volume of 2.5%.

Read also:

Comments

Related

Some individuals challenge the proposal to enact a prohibition on the Alternative für Deutschland...
Politics

I perceive a viable opportunity from a legal standpoint.

I perceive a viable opportunity from a legal standpoint. Could the AfD actually be outlawed? A smaller yet significant group of parliamentarians are pushing for an party dissolution procedure against the AfD. The German Parliament might soon examine this petition, aiming to pursue this matter at the Federal Constitutional Court.

 and  Wendy Allen
Members Public

Latest

At the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Festival, situated in Las Vegas, Nevada, Coldplay's frontman, Chris...
Hot-Topics

Outrage in India over Coldplay Tickets Selling for Exorbitant $11,000 after Rapid Sellout and Subsequent Resale at Ludicrous Prices

Enthusiastic Coldplay followers in India were dismayed to discover that concert tickets were being marketed at exorbitant prices of around 850,000 INR on the internet, leading authorities to request an explanation from the head honcho of the event's ticket vendor regarding fraud accusations.

 and  Viktoriya Miller
Members Public