The diesel is not quite dead yet

Cars such as the Dacia Duster or the Hyundai Santa Fe were clear diesel candidates just a few years ago. However, cheating, high technical expenditure on exhaust gas purification and the electric drive in the form of pure electric vehicles and various hybridizations have taken the water away from the diesel engine. However, the frequent driver engine can still be found in a few new cars in the coming year. An overview.

Audi A5

The A4 with combustion engine is called A5 in the new generation because the even model numbers will be reserved for the electric models in future. The conventional mid-range model will initially be available as an estate and as a coupé-style saloon, and a diesel will also be available alongside the petrol and plug-in hybrid. The manufacturer has not yet provided any precise details, but it is likely to be the familiar 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine, which currently covers a power range from 110 kW/150 hp to 150 kW/204 hp. The S5 sports model could also get an electrically boosted four-cylinder diesel engine.

BMW X2

The crossover coupé has only been on the market in Germany for just over five years, but is already getting a successor that can also drive purely electrically on request. Generation two is significantly longer and features a new control and infotainment system in the cockpit. There is still a diesel among the conventional engines. In addition to the 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine with 110 kW/150 hp expected at the start of the year, a more powerful variant could follow in the course of 2024.

Cupra Terramar

The Seat subsidiary does not want to be fully electric until 2030. However, the Terramar already relies on plug-in hybrid technology. However, the brand's largest SUV to date will also be available with purely conventional combustion engines, including at least two 2.0-liter four-cylinder diesels from the Group's range. A 110 kW/150 hp variant marks the entry level, with a 142 kW/193 hp all-wheel drive version above it.

Mazda CX-80

The seven-seater SUV is based on the five-seater CX-60, which was launched in 2022. Like the latter, it offers the finest interior design, rear-wheel or all-wheel drive and the six-cylinder petrol and diesel engines that have become rare among the competition. The latter is likely to be available with either 147 kW/200 hp or 187 kW/254 hp.

Mercedes CLE

Mercedes is forming the new CLE model series from the two two-door models of the C-Class and E-Class. The Coupé is already available to order, with the Cabriolet to follow in the spring. Special features include a multi-layer, electric fabric acoustic soft top, which disappears fully automatically into a box behind the rear seat at the touch of a button. The engine range also includes the six-cylinder engine, which has become a rarity in the Stuttgart range. However, the 145 kW/197 hp mild hybrid diesel for 60,500 euros still works with four pots.

Skoda Kodiaq

The VW subsidiary's family SUV offers more space, more variability and more engine choices. In addition to plug-in hybrids and petrol engines, a diesel with 142 kW/193 hp and all-wheel drive is still available for the variable seven-seater.

Skoda Superb

The Czech brother of the VW Passat also comes as a saloon, but the spacious estate is likely to be of particular interest in Germany. The mid-range model, which has a slightly more restrained design than its predecessor, is slightly larger and more spacious, but will be cheaper than its predecessor. There is no electric drive, instead there are petrol engines, plug-in hybrids and two 2.0-liter four-cylinder diesel engines with 110 kW/150 hp and 142 kW/193 hp from the Group's range. Prices start at a good 46,000 euros.

Toyota Land Cruiser

The off-road vehicle icon is even more angular, with a ladder-frame platform and mechanical off-road technology clearly geared towards off-road use. Visually, there are slight retro touches, especially in the entry-level model with round headlights, which is likely to start at around 60,000 euros. The only engine in Europe is a 2.8-liter turbodiesel with 150 kW/204 hp.

VW Passat

The king of company cars is on its farewell tour. Before it falls victim to electrification, it is once again offering everything that has made it so popular over the past 50 years: understated design, high driving comfort and ample luggage space. The latter is important, which is why VW is skipping the saloon version this time and only offering the estate - in combination with the 110 kW/150 hp 2.0-liter diesel, the Passat starts at 48,500 euros.

VW Tiguan

The most successful VW model of the present day is entering its final round. The third generation will be a touch larger, somewhat rounder and significantly more electric. Although there is no pure electric drive, the plug-in hybrid is now expected to drive 100 kilometers emission-free. There are also mild hybrid petrol engines and two 2.0-liter four-cylinder diesels. The basic variant with 110 kW/150 hp is available from 41,000 euros.

Whether it makes sense to buy one of the new diesel models depends on the individual case. Frequent drivers benefit from the diesel's lower fuel consumption, which is 15 to 20 percent lower than that of a petrol engine. Compared to hybrid petrol engines, however, this difference is shrinking, and unlike in the past, a liter of diesel fuel no longer necessarily costs less than a liter of super.

The loss in value also plays a role in the cost balance, which many experts predict will be considerable for diesel in the coming years until the end of the decade. From an environmental point of view, diesel and petrol are in most cases the second choice behind an electric car anyway. E-fuels, should they ever be available at reasonable prices, will reduce CO2 emissions, but pollutants in exhaust fumes cannot be avoided.

Read also:

Source: www.ntv.de