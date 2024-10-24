The DHB squad intensifies their competitive spirit, eschewing complacency.

Handball coach Alfred Gislason has revealed his roster for the upcoming EM qualifiers, featuring numerous experienced players and five returning veterans. As champions of Paris, they'll have the chance to play before their home crowd, but Gislason issues an immediate warning.

The German handball association, DHB, gathered 13 silver medalists from the Olympic tournament for their first post-summer games event, including injured playmaker Juri Knorr. The 18-member squad for the double-header in the EM qualifiers against Switzerland (7th November) and Turkey (10th November) was unveiled by DHB.

Two players from the victorious Olympic team, Julian Köster and Tim Hornke, are unavailable due to injury, while Kai Häfner opted out of the national team after the silver victory. Knorr has been out since his club Rhein-Neckar Löwen because of a broken thumb on his left hand.

Gislason also relies on Franz Semper, who was originally set for the Olympics while Nils Lichtlein, Lukas Zerbe, and Philipp Weber also returned to the squad. Benjamin Chatton also makes his debut as the new manager of the men's national team.

First up: Switzerland, then Turkey

"We're genuinely excited for our first home game after the Olympics and the support from our fans in Mannheim, but our responsibilities leave no room for overconfidence," explained Gislason: "Switzerland is our formidable opponent in the opening EM qualifier match, so we must swiftly return to competitive mood."

On November 7 at 6:30 PM (on sportschau.de), the DHB team will face Switzerland in Mannheim for the opening qualification match for the 2026 EM, which will take place in Denmark, Norway, and Sweden. The away game in Turkey, scheduled for November 10 at 3 PM (on ARD), follows next. Germany has to finish at least second in the group containing Switzerland, Turkey, and Austria after a series of home and away matches to qualify for the tournament.

The German Handball National Team Squad:Goalkeepers: Joel Birlehm (TSV Hannover-Burgdorf), David Spaeth (Rhein-Neckar Löwen), Andreas Wolff (THW Kiel)Field Players: Rune Dahmke (THW Kiel), Justus Fischer (TSV Hannover-Burgdorf), Johannes Golla (SG Flensburg-Handewitt), Marko Grgic (ThSV Eisenach), Sebastian Heymann (Rhein-Neckar Löwen), Juri Knorr (Rhein-Neckar Löwen), Jannik Kohlbacher (Rhein-Neckar Löwen), Nils Lichtlein (Füchse Berlin), Lukas Mertens (SC Magdeburg), Franz Semper (SC DHfK Leipzig), Christoph Steinert (HC Erlangen), Renars Uscins (TSV Hannover-Burgdorf), Philipp Weber (SC Magdeburg), Luca Witzke (SC DHfK Leipzig), Lukas Zerbe (THW Kiel)

