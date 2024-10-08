The DFB squad once again fails to make an appearance.

The German national team was initially set to commence preparation for the 2026 World Cup this week. However, those plans have taken a turn for the worst: Head coach Julian Nagelsmann has been facing one withdrawal after another. Consequently, the long-term strategy has been shelved, and numerous international debuts are now on the horizon.

Nagelsmann had barely started his tenure as head coach when his World Cup preparations began to unravel. After the fifth injury-related withdrawal and six players with no international experience, the coach found himself in a situation he hadn't anticipated. Instead of continuing with his "minimal changes" strategy, Nagelsmann is now forced to improvise.

Just over three weeks ago, Nagelsmann was excited about the prospect of finding a solid starting eleven and several quality substitutes that could contend for the fifth star in 2026. However, the severe injury to Marc-André ter Stegen, the withdrawal of regular players, and the late withdrawal of Robin Koch due to hip problems, left Nagelsmann with a new set of challenges. In his place, three newcomers, Tim Kleindienst, Jamie Leweling, and Jonathan Burkardt, were summoned.

Debut-bound goalkeepers

Before defending Koch, ter Stegen, Niclas Füllkrug, Jamal Musiala, and striker Kai Havertz pulled out of the away game in Bosnia on Friday, and the match against the Netherlands three days later, goalkeepers Oliver Baumann, Alexander Nübel, and Jannis Blaswich were also waiting for their international debuts. Just like Kleindienst, Leweling, and Burkardt.

Nagelsmann confirmed that Baumann, 34, from Hoffenheim, would definitely make his debut during the Nations League double-header. Nagelsmann described Baumann as a player who deserved "a chance to play for the national team." Whether Stuttgart's Nübel will also get a chance is still uncertain. The newcomers and Schade have an opportunity to see the field since Nagelsmann needs to make adjustments in the offense.

A year after his own debut on the USA tour with a 3-1 victory over the host, Nagelsmann had different aspirations. Then, he approached his new role with great enthusiasm and revealed his intention to observe as many players as possible in the national team setup. Only nine players from the 26-man squad he named in October 2023 are still included, but at least 16 are from the 23-man squad that played in the restart against Hungary (5-0) and the Netherlands (2-2) after the Euros in September.

Nagelsmann looks for "solutions"

However, Nagelsmann, as he often emphasizes, thinks in terms of "solutions," not "problems." In his mission to select an eleven from his mix of inexperienced and experienced players by Friday that can handle the "intense atmosphere" in Zenica, the closeness of the team in their quarters aids him. "We're close together at home," he said, "we keep bumping into each other." This facilitates fast team bonding.

Interestingly, these setbacks do not alter Nagelsmann's objectives - neither short-term. Whether it's the Bosnian debut of HSV legend Sergej Barbarez, or avenging the Netherlands in Munich, Nagelsmann remains determined to secure two wins and first place in Group A3, and qualify for the knockout stage as soon as possible.

