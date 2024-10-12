The DFB-Fairy falls enamored with an otherworldly locale.

The German national football team manages to pass the examination with a wobble, showcasing their resilience in Bosnia-Herzegovina. Julian Nagelsmann's squad is not only content with the outcome but also unearths a concealed superstar.

It feels like stepping back in time. Unpolished prefabricated buildings stand prominently against the curves. The rough-around-the-edges residential towers serve as a vibrant backdrop for the football match in Group A of the Nations League, an official UEFA competition. Known for its lustrous presentation of football, the association embraces the rustic, charming atmosphere of the stadium "Bilino Polje." Set in the historical mining and steelworker town of Zenica, Bosnia-Herzegovina, this modest arena is home to various religions—a minaret looms in the east while a church tower stands in the west. And on this particular Friday evening, the German national football team graced the venue. Despite the withdrawal of several key players, the team still assembles a formidable roster with players from top-tier clubs such as Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, and Borussia Dortmund.

For nearly 30 years, the football team of Bosnia-Herzegovina has played its home games in Zenica. Regrettably, there isn't a UEFA-compliant stadium in the capital Sarajevo. However, the fans and players alike have grown fond of this humble venue. Its intimate atmosphere commands an audience of 15,000 spectators, with a capacity that has decreased due to seating requirements following its construction in the 1970s. The small turnout of around 650 German supporters also joined the festivities, maintaining a delicate boundary between the opposing factions with merely a thin fence separating them.

For the German national team, it offered a refreshing change of pace compared to the opulent, high-gloss football stadiums generally associated with their games. Before the match commenced, Stuttgart striker Ermedin Demirovic expressed, "Germany expects a completely different kind of sport." Cities such as Munich, Stuttgart, Düsseldorf, and Amsterdam had been previous host sites for the DFB team. Stunningly modern football temples awaited their arrival, vastly contrasting the week-to-week experiences of amateur athletes in local leagues. The wooden benches found in the Bilino Polje locker rooms harkened back to the memories of long-ago sports lessons, while the showerheads bore a striking resemblance to those found in grandma's home.

"Simply unrivaled"

And the DFB stars embraced the experience—even with the smaller playing surface. "It's actually quite charming and oddly healthy to not be accustomed to these top-tier stadiums only," asserted national team coach Julian Nagelsmann before the game. Corroborating his sentiment, defender Antonio Rüdiger remarked, "This atmosphere is simply unrivaled. The Bosnian fans are phenomenal. They welcomed me from the start. Bosnia, you've outdone yourself." The humble stadium and outdated amenities did not faze him in the slightest. "Everything here was just right for me. Stadium, fans, pitch conditions—whatever comes one's way, you must adapt."

After completing their pre-match warm-ups, the players discarded their uniforms. In a heartwarming gesture, Rüdiger donated his shirt to a spectator, prompting thunderous applause from the home crowd. The crowd greeted the German team with warmth and remained respectful throughout the entire match. Captain Joshua Kimmich later reflected that in his 93 international appearances, this was the first time that opposing fans had welcomed him with cheers, both before and after the game. This extraordinary experience proved unforgettable for everyone involved.

Following their triumph in Bosnia-Herzegovina, the German national soccer team expresses enthusiasm for their unique match experience. The team's star defender Antonio Rüdiger commends the passionate Bosnian fans, stating, "This atmosphere is simply unrivaled."

Inspired by the intimate setting, Stuttgart striker Ermedin Demirovic anticipates a different kind of soccer game, saying, "Germany expects a completely different sport."

Read also: