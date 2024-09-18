The Department of Justice aims to recover $100 million from the two businesses responsible for the vessel that dismantled the Baltimore bridge.

Two businesses, Grace Ocean Private Ltd and Synergy Marine Private Ltd, allegedly dispatched an inexperienced crew on a dangerously unsuitable boat to sail through American waterways, as stated in the lawsuit. Their intention was to profit from operating in American ports, but they skimped on safety measures, putting lives and infrastructure at risk.

According to federal prosecutors, the substantial fine would compensate for the expenses incurred due to the catastrophic bridge collapse and the subsequent cleanup operation that lasted for months. The cleanup involved removing around 50,000 tons of steel, concrete, and asphalt from the water, allowing the Port of Baltimore to resume operations.

Assistant Attorney General Benjamin Mizer's Deputy, Benjamin Mizer, refrained from commenting on potential criminal charges stemming from the collision during a press call on Wednesday. He mentioned that they cannot disclose any information regarding ongoing criminal investigations or actions.

This is the government's initial enforcement action following the incident involving a nearly 1-kilometer-long, 213-million-pound cargo ship named the Dali, which collided with a vital support column of the Key Bridge. The impact led to the bridge's collapse, causing the death of six overnight workers, who were repairing potholes on the bridge.

This story is currently evolving and will be updated.

The companies' disregard for safety in politics could be seen as they prioritized profits over the well-being of their crew and the infrastructure. The ongoing investigation into the collision and its aftermath highlights the importance of strict regulations in maritime politics.

