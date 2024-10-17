Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
SocietyNewsMusic

The demise of One Direction musician Liam Payne has been reported.

 and  John Stellmacher
2 min read
At 15, Payne participated in his initial audition for 'The X Factor'. Subsequently, at 17, he...
At 15, Payne participated in his initial audition for 'The X Factor'. Subsequently, at 17, he sealed his first recording agreement, joining the recently established boy band One Direction as a member.

The demise of One Direction musician Liam Payne has been reported.

Liam Payne, a notable figure in boy band One Direction, garnered immense fame during the 2010s. Regrettably, at the tender age of 31, the singer met his untimely end after plummeting from a window in Buenos Aires, Argentina's capital. The particulars surrounding his heart-wrenching demise remain shrouded in mystery.

Payne, a British vocalist, guitarist, and songwriter, passed away on a Wednesday after suffering a fatal fall from the third floor of a hotel in Buenos Aires, as per reports from the Argentine capital police. Alberto Crescenti, the head of the city's emergency services, shared that Payne sustained "grave injuries" from the fall. Unfortunately, there was no chance of resuscitation, revealed Crescenti to local television.

Tragic incident in the Palermo neighborhood

Emergency services were dispatched to the hotel following a distress call received at 5:04 PM local time. They reached the location seven minutes later and confirmed the singer's untimely demise. Pablo Policicchio, spokesperson for Buenos Aires' security agency, stated that the distress call referred to an "aggressive individual" who might have been under the influence of intoxicating substances. Upon arrival, the authorities heard an impact and discovered the body in the hotel's courtyard.

Payne's Legacy - A seven-year-old son

Payne, one of One Direction's five members, emerged after they auditioned for British casting show "The X Factor" in 2010. Regrettably, none of the five musicians progressed to the final stage independently; nevertheless, the judges united them to form one of the most popular boy bands in existence. In 2016, One Direction announced a hiatus, as bandmate Harry Styles embarked on a successful solo career. Payne also signaled his intention to launch a solo album, which was eventually released in 2019. According to Billboard magazine, Payne attended Niall Horan's Buenos Aires concert on October 2.

Payne leaves behind a seven-year-old son from his relationship with his former partner, British musician Cheryl, who gained fame as Cheryl Cole with her group Girls Aloud.

The tragic incident that led to Payne's demise occurred in the Palermo neighborhood, where emergency services were called due to a distress call about an "aggressive individual" potentially under the influence of intoxicating substances. Despite his love for music, Payne's passion extended beyond the stage, as he was a doting father to his seven-year-old son.

Following the announcement of Payne's demise, stunned admirers converged at the incident location.

Read also:

Comments

Related

Latest

The potential re-election of Donald Trump could significantly impede the expansion of Germany's...
Politics

The potential victory of Donald Trump in his re-election could potentially decelerate the expansion of the German economy.

The potential victory of Donald Trump in his re-election could potentially decelerate the expansion of the German economy. If Trump gets re-elected as US President, there could be a significant deceleration in the growth of the German economy, suggests a study by the IMK institute. Trump's pledged tariff

 and  Vladimir Milov
Members Public
Hazardous Situation: A sizeable portion of Ukraine is polluted with landmines and explosive...
Politics

Ukraine is currently undergoing mining operations.

Ukraine is currently undergoing mining operations. The ongoing Russian aggression against Ukraine has been causing havoc for over two and a half years. This conflict has left behind an estimated hundreds of thousands of mines and other dangerous remnants of war scattered across residential areas and fields. These explosive items

 and  Michael Bootcampf
Members Public