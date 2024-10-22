The deluge of balance sheet issues is placing a burden on Wall Street

On Wall Street, things are quite bustling, with the main focus shifting towards individual stocks as earning seasons gains momentum. Unfortunately, telecommunications provider Verizon took the hit as the day's biggest loser, despite showing impressive new customer numbers.

The stock market witnessed a flurry of mixed earnings reports from prominent U.S. companies on Tuesday. The influential Dow Jones Index of blue-chip stocks managed to maintain its position, ending the day at around 42,924 points, with minimal change. The tech-heavy Nasdaq saw a slight increase by approximately 0.2% to 18,573. The broad-based S&P 500 also managed to keep a steady pace at 5,851 points.

Analysts were busy deciphering the earnings reports from various prominent firms, eagerly awaiting more financial records later in the week. As stated by experts at research firm BCA, the coming financial reports hold valuable insights into the U.S. economy's current state, consumer spending, the global economic downturn, and the profits of lesser-known companies. The BCA analysts had a positive outlook, believing that the third-quarter profits and forecasts of U.S. companies would be strong enough to support the hopes of a favorable economic transition – the so-called "soft landing."

General Motors emerged as a frontrunner, surpassing industry expectations in the third quarter, leading to an almost 10% rise in its shares.

Stock prices for Verizon, however, suffered a significant plunge, with its shares tumbling over 5%. Their weak total revenue in the previous quarter, despite impressive new customer numbers, was the primary cause for concern. Unfavorable news also filtered in from Lockheed Martin, a major U.S. defense contractor. Their shares fell around 6% due to issues with their F-35 fighter jets.

Even GE Aerospace faced a setback, with their shares dipping over 9%. Although the aircraft and engine manufacturer raised its earnings forecast for the third time this year, investors remained skeptical of GE's predicted double-digit drop in Leap engine deliveries due to supply chain difficulties.

