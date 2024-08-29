The Delayed Arrival of the Pixel 9 Pro Might Be Notable.

Introducing the latest additions to Google's Pixel lineup, the Pixel 9 Pro and the standard 9. While the Pro variant retains the same dimensions as its smaller counterpart, it offers an additional telephoto camera with a periscope lens, enabling a 5x optical zoom. This innovative feature is sure to appeal to those seeking a compact yet powerful Android device.

Upon close inspection, the primary distinction between the two devices lies in the camera setup. Flip them over, and the Pro's camera unit stands out, boasting the extra lens. However, in terms of display, the 0.04-inch size difference between the two is barely noticeable.

Telephoto Camera at its Best

The added telephoto lens on the Pixel 9 Pro significantly enhances its photographic capabilities. Google has successfully managed to pack the same firepower into the Pro as the XL, despite the reduced space in the housing. Testimonials from experts at DxOMark confirm that the Pixel 9 Pro cameras are in top shape, with the Pro variant edging out its rival in terms of image quality.

Elite Display

Like the XL, the Pro version flaunts a stunning display boasting a variable refresh rate of 1-120Hz. Additionally, the Pro's panel supports a higher brightness, making it even more appealing. With a pixel density of 495ppi, the display delivers sharp and vivid visuals, enhancing the overall viewing experience.

The enhanced display technology, coupled with an efficient Tensor G4 chip, contributes to an above-average battery life. The capacity of the Pro's battery has been increased to 4700mAh compared to the Pixel 8's 4575mAh. This improvement in power storage, coupled with improved energy efficiency, enables the Pixel 9 Pro to comfortably hold its charge even during extended usage.

Impressive Battery Life

The new Pixel 9 Pro boasts an impressive battery life. With regular usage, it can last an entire day, making it convenient for users to carry on with their tasks without the constant worry of recharging. However, charging the device might take some time, with 0-50% charging taking around 30 minutes using a suitable 45W power adapter. Inductive charging takes slightly longer.

In terms of RAM, the Pro variant boasts 16GB, a significant upgrade from the 8GB found in its predecessor. The higher RAM capacity also translates to guaranteed seven years of Android updates for the Pro, a clear advantage for power users seeking longevity in their devices.

AI Features on Par

In terms of new AI features, there isn't much difference between the three Pixel 9 variants. The introduction of Gemini serves to gradually replace the Google Assistant, with full functionality requiring a subscription after the initial free year. Currently, some features are only available in English.

Verdict

The Pixel 9 Pro delivers an unparalleled compact Android experience, outperforming the latest iPhone models in certain areas. The superior camera performace, display quality, and AI features make it a worthy contender. However, its pricing starts at €1100, making it a costly investment.

If you're seeking a more budget-friendly alternative, the standard Pixel 9 is available for €900. While it lags behind the Pro in some areas, it still offers a solid Android experience. The choice ultimately depends on your priorities and budget.

Google's Pixel 9 Pro, with its enhanced telephoto camera, achieves similar photographic capabilities as the XL model, despite having less space in the housing, thanks to Google's clever design.

