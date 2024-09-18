The deficiency of adept laborers might significantly impede the growth of wind energy development.

It appears that the wind energy sector is experiencing substantial growth, however, a pronounced shortage of skilled labor might obstruct its expansion significantly. The IG Metall Coast conducted a poll amongst 30 firms, employing approximately 28,600 individuals, and discovered that 82% of them are facing difficulties in filling vacancies. Moreover, only 41% and 50% of the companies with and without collective bargaining agreements, respectively, were able to fill all offered apprenticeships.

In an attempt to attract potential employees, an overwhelming majority (53.9%) of these companies are implementing additional strategies, such as flexible working hours, collaborations with educational institutions, housing subsidies for apprentices, and the availability of remote work.

The respondents agreed unanimously (93.1%) that the lack of skills in the industry poses a significant threat to the expansion of wind energy in Germany. In stark contrast, only 14.8% consider the expansion objectives for land-based and offshore wind energy to be attainable. IG Metall Coast concluded that the situation with skills in the industry remains critical and could prove to be an obstacle in the quest to expand wind energy in Germany.

Despite the skilled labor concerns, the majority (67%) of respondents remain optimistic about the industry's future, indicate a positive market development, contrasting last year's figure of 66%. However, a notable 15% also hold a negative outlook, compared to 14% in the prior survey.

Wind energy is an essential pillar of the federal government's blueprint for reaching its environmental conservation objectives. By 2030, 80% of the electricity demand is expected to be sourced from renewable energy sources.

The expansion of the wind energy sector beyond its current growth trends might be hindered further due to the persistent labor skills shortage. Implementing initiatives like collaborations with educational institutions could help bridge the skill gap, aiding in the sector's expansion.

