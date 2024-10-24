The decreasing influence of independent innovators in driving technological advancements continues to grow.

In today's advanced tech landscape, the impact of autonomous inventors on technological progress has been waning. Last year, independent tinkerers contributed 1,835 fresh technological innovations to the German Patent and Trademark Office, as revealed prior to the Nuremberg Inventors' Fair (October 26-28). This led to a decrease in independent inventors' share in all German patent applications to 5.1%. In 2022, this figure was still 5.9%, while at the end of the 1990s, it surpassed 10%.

The patent office accounts for independent applications "originating from" rather than "within" Germany, as the Munich office frequently receives various patent applications internationally. The bulk of inventions and technological advancements are typically patented by corporations. Industries like electrical engineering giants such as Siemens and Bosch, along with the automotive sector, have traditionally maintained a strong presence in this area. The governing body categorizes those tinkerers who present a new development under their personal name as independent inventors.

