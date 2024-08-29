- The decreased inflation rate in NRW drops below the two-percent threshold.

In North Rhine-Westphalia, the inflation rate dipped under the 2% threshold in August, marking the first time since April 2021. As per the data from the Statistical Office in Düsseldorf, consumers experienced a modest 1.7% price hike year-on-year.

Although prices are up, the pace of ascent has decelerated. Over the past few months, the inflation rate in NRW has maintained a steady 2% at the very least, with substantially higher figures noted in the past. For instance, consumer prices surged by 8.5% year-on-year in February 2023.

However, some sectors witnessed substantial price surges lately. In August 2024, district heating saw an increase of 31.5%, while specific food items such as butter (up 25.7%) and cookies (up 16.9%) became pricier than the preceding year. Conversely, the Statistical Office indicated that carrots (down 11.2%) and fuels (down 7.1%) became more affordable.

