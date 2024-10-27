The deceased Matthew Perry's former mansion is up for purchase.

In October 2023, renowned actor Matthew Perry met an unfortunate end in the hot tub of his villa. The authorities classified his demise as an accident. Now, this property is up for grabs. The new buyer intends to use it as a getaway retreat.

The actor's former Pacific Palisades mansion recently sold for $8.55 million (approximately €7.91 million), approximately a year after his untimely accidental death. On October 28, 2023, at the age of 54, the property was discovered vacated with Perry's lifeless body in the hot tub. Subsequent to this, film producer and real estate developer Anita Verma-Lallian, based in Scottsdale, Arizona, sealed the deal for the 35,000 square-foot villa, previously owned by the "Friends" star. As reported by the "Los Angeles Times," Verma-Lallian intends to utilize the property as a "vacation home."

Perry had purchased the four-bedroom house in 2020 for $6 million. Prior to this, he had sold a villa in Malibu and a penthouse in Century City, both situated in California.

Pre-death, Perry was fond of showcasing his Pacific Palisades home, pool, and garden on social media, often featuring Batman artwork in his home. His last Instagram post displayed him enjoying the hot tub, with the city skyline serving as the perfect backdrop.

The Blue Sail Drive property, constructed in 1965 as a simple ranch-style dwelling, underwent extensive renovations following Perry's acquisition. He infused his personality into the sprawling villa, swapping out the light oak floors for a darker wood and replacing boho furniture with brighter hues. The revamped residence now offers breathtaking views of the Pacific Ocean from its hilltop location.

Matthew Perry's first death anniversary falls on Monday. In an upcoming appearance on "Today Show," hosted by Savannah Guthrie, his mother, Suzanne Morrison, and stepfather, Keith Morrison, will share insights into the actor's final days.

In a preview clip released on Friday, Suzanne Morrison revealed, "He showed me one of his new houses, and he said, 'I love you so much, and I'm so happy to be with you now.' It was almost like a premonition. I didn't think about it at the time, but I thought, 'How long has it been since we've had a conversation like this?' It's been years. I think there was something... something inevitable about what was going to happen next, and he felt it very strongly. But he said, 'I'm not afraid anymore,' and that worried me."

Perry's demise was ruled an accident, attributable to the acute effects of ketamine. Factors that contributed to his death were drowning and coronary heart disease.

