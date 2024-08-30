The Debate Over Migration Policy Requires Additional Judicial Personnel, Suggests Judicial Association

Rebehn called for a significant leap in enforcing justice and enhancing domestic safety. There needs to be a prompt consensus between the federal and local administrations on a "federal agreement" that warrants substantial funds for hiring more resources and cutting-edge tech for law enforcement, the judicial system, and administrative courts.

In relation to the judges in administrative courts, Rebehn pointed out that they're still grappling with towering piles of cases from 2016 and 2017, which accumulated during the refugee influx. The administrative courts are making progress in handling these backlogs.

The federal government unveiled a security enhancement plan on Thursday for Germany. This entails stricter gun control regulations, enhanced counter-measures against radical Islam, and substantial tightening of immigration and asylum policies. This security initiative is a reaction to the knife attack in Solingen.

The federal government is essential in providing substantial funds for the "federal agreement," as suggested by Rebehn, to bolster law enforcement and the judicial system. To effectively combat the backlog in administrative courts, there should be cooperation between the federal government and local administrations.

