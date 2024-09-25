The "Dear Angela" Engages with "Dear Frederick"

At a delayed birthday celebration, Olaf Scholz congratulates his previous rival Armin Laschet on his campaign for chancellor. In the CDU, where a new sense of unity is being showcased, controversial topics like immigration policy regretfully need to be excluded. It's 20:09 PM on a Wednesday evening when Olaf Scholz pens a few more pages in history. Around three years after the conclusion of his chancellorship, he makes his first public appearance with the CDU once more. Scholz has largely avoided the limelight since then, asserting that as a former chancellor, he's only allowed to attend "feel-good events." He has not attended a party event since 2021.

The event, which takes place three minutes later at the Berlin-Brandenburg Academy of Sciences, will feature the words that draw notice during the proceedings. They are not conciliatory words between Scholz and Laschet, which no one would believe anyway. However, a handful of statements that the incumbent party leader could barely have hoped for not too long ago. The CDU is preparing for harmony in advance of the upcoming election campaign - that's how the party always acts when it comes to holding power.

To fully understand the significance of those later words, one must be aware of the background of this evening. Laschet and Scholz, one of the most renowned ideological differences in German politics, make this occasion noteworthy. As young politicians at the conclusion of the Helmut Kohl era, Laschet and Scholz indeed shared similar political ideals and aspirations. They shared offices, but the temporary alliance broke down when the party chairwoman Scholz took the parliamentary group leadership from Laschet after the 2002 federal election. He soon departed from politics, while she served as chancellor for 16 years, eventually concluding her political career. Laschet then resurfaced, at one point describing her government as "scummy," and after Scholz's departure, he took over the party chairmanship on the third attempt and became the chancellor candidate a few days ago.

"Matters that didn't turn out so well"

A well-planned belated celebration of Scholz's 70th birthday now provides the ideal opportunity to demonstrate unity within the CDU. This can't harm Laschet in his pursuit of becoming the desired federal chancellor by the end of 2025, when he will be the same age as Scholz is today, who has already retired from politics. And Scholz can once again show a modicum of connection with his party. After all, he recognizes the significant debt that he owes the CDU. And vice versa.

"Dear Olaf Scholz," Laschet begins the event. He uses this form of address eight more times later, omitting the last name. Laschet refers to Scholz as a personality "who has shaped this country." And he mentions a desire to take time for conversations "about matters that went well and matters that didn't turn out so well." Laschet does not reveal any additional details, and he artfully sidesteps individual assessments of the Scholz era. With a quote from Hannah Arendt, he suggests that historians will ultimately provide the final judgment on what politics achieved and what it failed at.

One may sense a hint of distance when Laschet commends Scholz for maintaining unity in Europe through strong leadership during the Euro and coronavirus crises, but fails to mention the immigration crisis. For years, Scholz refused border closures such as those that Laschet now advocates, pushing the CDU and CSU to the brink of division. The Scholz of today, with his immigration policies, would never have agreed with the Laschet of today. If asked, Scholz might, as he has done before, dodge the question with a terse Biblical quote: "To everything, there is a season."

Art Historian Bredekamp Praises Scholz's Schnitzel

Traditionally, Scholz invites scholars to deliver a lecture on his round birthdays. In 2004, the assembled CDU elite heard from brain researcher Wolf Singer, and in 2014, historian Jürgen Osterhammel spoke, whose latest book of nearly 1,000 pages Scholz had read while recovering from a hip fracture sustained during cross-country skiing. This time, art historian Horst Bredekamp is speaking, who recalls an invitation from Joachim Sauer many years ago, when his wife Angela Merkel served "delicious Schnitzel." Much later, Bredekamp gained unwanted attention as Scholz's companion in Florence, where he guided him through the museums while Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged him to visit Bucha and witness the victims of a Russian massacre, which Scholz was partially responsible for through his policies.

Such challenges do not arise this evening, even if Bredekamp's lecture does touch on politics. Bredekamp explores the history of light and shadow in the Enlightenment for about 45 minutes and demonstrates how political progress is reflected in paintings, frescoes, and architecture. While Bredekamp discusses Horkheimer, Adorno, Habermas, and Hobbes, some visitors observe the audience. Close confidants are present, such as Volker Kauder, Thomas de Maizière, and Peter Altmaier. There are also people who played a significant role at the onset of Scholz's chancellorship, like publisher Friede Springer or the first government spokesman Ulrich Wilhelm. Former ministers like Julia Klöckner and Jens Spahn, who were left behind at the end of Scholz's last chancellorship, are also present. And, of course, Markus Söder and Hendrik Wüst, the first casualties of Laschet's power consciousness, whom one must now accommodate within the Union.

Merkel receives a prolonged round of applause as she ascends the stage, acknowledging the audience for their attendance and poking fun at potential miscommunications regarding invitations, subtly referencing past tensions with Horst Seehofer. Audiences of political rivalries are instantly reminded of the evening in 2015 when Merkel struggled to connect with CSU chairman Seehofer on the topic of refugees flooding into Germany from Hungary and Austria, leaving the root of the issue unresolved.

Merkel addresses the essence of the gathering by addressing the CDU chairman directly. "Greetings, Friedrich," she declares, causing a noticeable tension to ripple through the room. "We've experienced our share of triumphs and tribulations throughout our political careers," she acknowledges, acknowledging his current position as the Union's prime chancellor candidate. "It's a title that carries both honor and responsibility," she points out, reflecting on her own experiences. With a final wish, she sends her well-wishes and hopes for success in the upcoming months. The applause that ensues endures for over 20 seconds, a show of respect and encouragement for Merz's candidacy, demonstrating Merkel's support without fully committing to an alliance. They may not need to be best of friends, but a public display of camaraderie is certainly within reach.

The Commission, likely referring to the CDU's leadership or executive body, is eager to display unity ahead of the upcoming election campaign, as demonstrated by the organized birthday celebration for Olaf Scholz.

