Thrilling case, dramatic finale: "Tatort" gets off to a rousing start in the new year

What's it all about?

New Year's "Tatort" from Hamburg - The dead stranger from the Elbe: Julia Grosz's dramatic departure

During a raid, a man runs into Thorsten Falke's (Wotan Wilke Möhring) car. The man calls the detective on his cell phone that very evening and reminds him of a promise he made more than 20 years ago. Falke has no idea who the man is. But when he is found dead shortly afterwards, he begins to investigate - and discovers a connection that reaches far back into his own past.

Why is "Tatort: Was bleibt" worth watching?

Well-intentioned is rarely good. All too often,"Tatort" conveys a socially relevant topic, as if ARD had to fulfill its educational mandate in this particular slot. This episode simply tells a coherent criminal case that is exciting to the end - and does everything right. The film, written by Marija Erceg, is supported by a fantastic ensemble of actors led by Hanno Kofler and Janina Elkin.

What is disturbing?

"Tatort" is a crime thriller and not a feel-good movie. But the ending of "Was bleibt" might upset some viewers. Not really a movie to start the new year in an upbeat and optimistic mood.

The commissioners?

Julia Grosz has received an offer from the Federal Criminal Police Office in Wiesbaden. But she would actually like to stay in Hamburg - she is just waiting for a sign from Thorsten Falke. When it comes, it's already too late.

Switch on or switch off?

What an ending! In a dramatic finale, Commissioner Julia Grosz, played by Franziska Weisz, leaves the "Tatort" - you shouldn't miss it.

