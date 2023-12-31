Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
CultureNewscrime scenefranziska weiszthorsten falkewotan wilke möhringwilkecrime seriesrazziacarhamburgcell phonejulia grosz

The dead stranger from the Elbe: Julia Grosz's dramatic departure

With "Tatort: Was bleibt", Franziska Weisz as Julia Grosz bids farewell to the crime series. Her last case centers on a stranger who has a shared past with Thorsten Falke.

 and  Elizabeth Wells
2 min read
Will she leave Hamburg? Julia Grosz (Franziska Weisz, l.) has received an offer from the BKA in....aussiedlerbote.de
Will she leave Hamburg? Julia Grosz (Franziska Weisz, l.) has received an offer from the BKA in Wiesbaden - but one word from Thorsten Falke (Wotan Wilke Möhring) would be enough to change her mind..aussiedlerbote.de
  • 5 out of 5 points
  • Thrilling case, dramatic finale: "Tatort" gets off to a rousing start in the new year

What's it all about?

New Year's "Tatort" from Hamburg - The dead stranger from the Elbe: Julia Grosz's dramatic departure

During a raid, a man runs into Thorsten Falke's (Wotan Wilke Möhring) car. The man calls the detective on his cell phone that very evening and reminds him of a promise he made more than 20 years ago. Falke has no idea who the man is. But when he is found dead shortly afterwards, he begins to investigate - and discovers a connection that reaches far back into his own past.

Why is "Tatort: Was bleibt" worth watching?

Well-intentioned is rarely good. All too often,"Tatort" conveys a socially relevant topic, as if ARD had to fulfill its educational mandate in this particular slot. This episode simply tells a coherent criminal case that is exciting to the end - and does everything right. The film, written by Marija Erceg, is supported by a fantastic ensemble of actors led by Hanno Kofler and Janina Elkin.

What is disturbing?

"Tatort" is a crime thriller and not a feel-good movie. But the ending of "Was bleibt" might upset some viewers. Not really a movie to start the new year in an upbeat and optimistic mood.

The commissioners?

Julia Grosz has received an offer from the Federal Criminal Police Office in Wiesbaden. But she would actually like to stay in Hamburg - she is just waiting for a sign from Thorsten Falke. When it comes, it's already too late.

Switch on or switch off?

What an ending! In a dramatic finale, Commissioner Julia Grosz, played by Franziska Weisz, leaves the "Tatort" - you shouldn't miss it.

Thorsten Falke and Julia Grosz last investigated these cases:

  • A crime thriller about the "invisibles"
  • The dictator and his son: Falke investigates an elite boarding school
  • The death of a policeman - a mission goes wrong
  • Ménage-à-trois on Norderney: Falke between two women
  • On the Reeperbahn at half past twelve at night
  • Life against life: A father's desperate struggle

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

Latest

Hotel "Kharkiv Palace" after rocket hit on Saturday.aussiedlerbote.de
Hot-Topics

Two ZDF employees injured in Russian attack on Ukraine

Two members of a ZDF team were injured in a Russian missile attack on a journalist hotel in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv on Saturday. The Ukrainian translator was hit by debris and suffered serious injuries, ZDF announced on Sunday. A security guard escaped with minor injuries....

 and  Ann Bradley
Members Public