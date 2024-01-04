"The DAX rises to 19,000 points"

What will the new stock market year be like? Will the hot stock markets get a cold shower? If so, what will happen next? What else can we expect from cryptocurrencies and gold?

Etienne Bell and Raimund Brichta discuss this with stock market expert Joerg Scherer in this latest episode of "Brichta und Bell - Wirtschaft einfach und schnell".

