- The Current State of the Previous Hollywood A-Lister

Tallulah Willis (30) shares an update on her father, legendary action star Bruce Willis (69), who's fighting against frontotemporal dementia. In an interview with "E! News," she talks about her deep affection for her dementia-affected father and the supportive family dynamics.

Tallulah Willis: "I can see he understands my love for him"

The daughter of "Die Hard" fame and Demi Moore (61) shares that her father's condition remains the same, which, in their situation, is a good sign. Sharing her feelings, Tallulah states, "Our meetings are filled with so much love, and that's what matters to me."

She shares a strong bond with her father. "I can see he understand my love for him. I know he loves me deeply - I know he loves all of us," she expresses fondly. Despite the difficulty this journey has brought to her family, she highlights that Bruce's health struggle has provided an "opportunity for more love among my family." On her Instagram, she occasionally shares pictures that showcase this bond.

Bruce Willis announced his retirement from his long-spanning acting career and public life in March 2022, following a diagnosis of aphasia, a disorder caused by brain damage. In February 2023, his family disclosed that he had been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia.

"A more advanced level of interaction"

According to Tallulah Willis, her journey with her ailing father has not only brought more love into her family, but also "a more advanced level of interaction." Now, everyone communicates more openly about their needs. "Previously, I might've pulled back or detached. Now, we all possess a more comprehensive vocabulary that we use effortlessly with each other."

Just recently, her sister Rumer (36) also spoke about Bruce's health. In an Instagram Q&A session, she shared her optimism, saying, "He's doing well. I love him so much."

"I express my love every chance I get"

Moving forward in her journey with her father, Tallulah Willis continues to express her love openly. She mentions, "I express my love for him every chance I get, as I know it's essential in these trying times."

"His condition is a reminder of the importance of love"

Tallulah further emphasizes, "His condition is a constant reminder of the importance of love in our lives. It's a powerful force that can help us cope with even the most challenging situations."

Read also: