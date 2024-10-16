Skip to content
The current situation in the greater Berlin region's rail network involves train rerouting and prolonged trip times.

Due to a glitch in Rummelsburg's command center, Berlin's metro rail traffic is facing detours and delays at the moment. The German Railway Company has reported that long-distance trips might extend by up to 20 minutes. Trains that are re-routed via the city railway will be skipping stops at Berlin-Südkreuz and Gesundbrunnen. Earlier, this information was also shared by "Tagesspiegel".

The disruption affects various routes; specifically, Berlin-Munich and Berlin-Frankfurt/Main's high-speed trains, alongside those to Switzerland, and the EC service connecting Berlin and Poland. The stations at Hauptbahnhof, Ostbahnhof, and Ostkreuz are also excluded from these trips.

Regional traffic is also impacted, with the RE1 line operated by ODEG facing the most restrictions. Technicians are actively working to resolve the problem, which might last until the afternoon or beyond.

Recently, a signal malfunction in Köpenick, which negatively impacted the S3 S-Bahn line, has been resolved. Consequently, the S-Bahn line is back in operation.

The current issues with Berlin's metro rail transport have led to considerations for alternative modes of travel, such as rail transport for long-distance journeys. Despite the issue, high-speed trains to Munich, Frankfurt/Main, Switzerland, and the EC service between Berlin and Poland are still utilizing rail transport, albeit with extended trip times.

