The current Olympic controversy advances to the subsequent stage

After the Paris Olympic Games, a bronze medal opportunity is still on the table for US gymnast Jordan Chiles, as she challenges for the title in the Swiss Federal Court. The fight isn't about fractions of points now, but split-second differences.

Chiles is contesting the Olympic bronze medal in gymnastics floor exercise, following a dispute with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS). The US Gymnastics Federation and the US Olympic Committee stand behind her.

CAS denied any further appeals after granting Romania's appeal, leading to the loss of Chiles' medal in the floor exercise to Ana Barbosu. Chiles argues that she should have been given the chance to present her case.

During the floor exercise decision on August 5, the US team filed a protest against Chiles' scoring. Upon review of the footage, the jury recognized an element and adjusted the difficulty score upward, moving Chiles into third place. However, this decision was made after the rankings had already been declared, causing Barbosu to celebrate her third place with the Romanian flag.

Lengthy Decision Process

The Romanian federation then submitted an appeal to the CAS, claiming that the US team requested the correction outside the one-minute regulation deadline. CAS agreed and deemed the correction invalid in favor of Chiles.

The US Gymnastics Federation presented new video evidence, arguing that the protest was communicated after 47 seconds and subsequently after 55 seconds. Unfortunately, this evidence was disregarded by the CAS, causing Chiles to appeal to the Federal Court. The resolution process could stretch out for months or even years.

Chiles remains passionate about sports, continuously striving to uphold fairness and her right to compete. Regardless of the lengthy decision process in the Swiss Federal Court, she remains committed to seeking justice in the bronze medal dispute.

Read also: