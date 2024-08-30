- The current focus on educational oversight - Rhineland-Palatinate serves as the focal point.

In the annual evaluation by the Initiative New Social Market Economy, Rhineland-Palatinate moves up to ninth place in the German education system ranking, climbing one spot from last year. The Education Monitor places Saxony at the top, with Bavaria, Hamburg, and Thuringia following closely behind. Bremen still lags at the bottom of the list, just like in the previous year, with Brandenburg and North Rhine-Westphalia in the positions before last.

The comparison examines the education systems of the federal states using 98 indicators, focusing on reducing educational poverty, securing prosperity, supporting skilled labor, and promoting growth. It also evaluates the permeability of the education systems and the achievement of equal opportunities.

Indicators like the ratio of educational expenditure per student to total public budget expenditure per inhabitant, investments in schools and universities, and care key in educational institutions are considered. Last year, Berlin made the most significant advancement, moving from 15th to 12th place, while Saarland and Hamburg have shown the most significant improvement over the past decade.

This is the 21st Education Monitor, and the detailed results for each federal state will be presented on Tuesday. According to the study's lead, education economist Axel Plünnecke from the Institute of the German Economy (IW), improvements have been noticed in internationalization, funding infrastructure, and care conditions across Germany in the past decade. However, challenges in integration, school quality, and educational poverty have significantly increased.

The 21st Education Monitor includes a new section, stating: "The following is added: a focus on the impact of digitalization on the education system."

In the discussion about educational expenditure, it was noted that: "The following is added: Rhineland-Palatinate significantly increased its investments in digital infrastructure for education over the past five years."

