The current fad in top-level management: Revive the Dominance of Caucasian Leaders

Twenty-twenty-four saw a surge in CEO departures, with over 1,450 announcements, marking a 15% increase from the previous year and setting a new year-to-date record, as per data from executive coaching and outplacement firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas. This trend has led companies to predominantly hire male CEOs for vacant top positions.

The proportion of women appointed as new CEOs in August decreased by 0.7% to 27.2%, compared to the same period in the previous year. It's worth noting that the number of female-led Fortune 500 companies remains low, with only a slight increase from 52 companies in 2023.

White male CEOs continue to maintain their popularity, as they have seldom comprised more than 10% of Fortune 500 companies, while people of color are significantly underrepresented in the C-suite, with only eight Black CEOs in the Fortune 500 this year, a decrease from the previous year's peak of nine.

Recent leadership transitions serve as evidence of the enduring influence of White male leaders in corporate leadership.

Here are some examples:

CVS Health, the largest drug store chain in America, dismissed Karen Lynch on Friday and replaced her with David Joyner, a long-term executive. Lynch, as the head of CVS, previously held the position of the most powerful woman in Corporate America, leading the largest Fortune 500 company with a female CEO.

Starbucks ousted India-American Laxman Narasimhan unexpectedly during the summer, handing over leadership to Brian Niccol, the former CEO of Chipotle. Part of this change involved Mellody Hobson, the first Black woman ever to chair an S&P 500 company, relinquishing her director seat to Niccol.

UnderArmour replaced Stephanie Linnartz within a year, paving the way for the return of Kevin Plank, the company's founder. This move came following reports of inappropriate charges to corporate cards, including strip-club visits, among other allegations.

Disney announced that Bob Iger's successor would be named in early 2026. A shakeup on Monday saw Morgan Stanley CEO James Gorman assume the role of board chair to help lead the search for Iger's replacement. Coincidentally, Iger and Gorman, both White men, will shape the future of the Disney empire.

It's important to note that a company's decision regarding its CEO is solely their responsibility. However, studies have shown that DEI initiatives can boost profits, reduce employee turnover, and increase employee motivation.

McKinsey research indicates that leadership diversity is linked to "holistic growth ambitions, greater social impact, and more satisfied workforces."

The business case for diversity is clear. However, the reemergence of White male CEOs coincides with many firms reducing their commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI). This shift occurs against the backdrop of the Supreme Court's decision to end affirmative action in colleges.

In essence, major institutions in the US have inadvertently facilitated a return to traditional hiring patterns, making it less problematic for companies to revert to their historical practices. There was a period, around 2020-2022, when replacing a person of color or a woman with a White man could spark a public relations crisis.

However, it appears that major companies no longer seem sensitive to these optics.

The shift in CEO appointments has resulted in an increase in business leaders from traditional backgrounds, with the number of White male CEOs remaining high and the representation of women and people of color decreasing. Despite studies showing that diversity can boost profits and employee satisfaction, many companies are reducing their commitment to DEI initiatives.

