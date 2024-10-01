The CSU collective and SPD Secretary-General Kevin Kühnert denounce the process of banning the AfD.

"The CSU parliamentary group and SPD's top brass, Kevin Kühnert, oppose barring the AfD." According to Dobrindt, head of the CSU parliamentary group, this proposed motion is "flawed and counterproductive." He voiced this opinion to the "Augsburger Allgemeinen."

"Banning the AfD isn't the solution, it's about managing it," Dobrindt declared. Pushing for a ban stirs up the AfD's belief that they're being ousted from political rivalry beyond electoral contests and parliamentary debates. Engaging in such a ban discourse strengthens the AfD's claim as a victim, potentially garnering more backing. CSU parliamentarians will have no part in these plans.

Regarding party bans, Kühnert, the SPD's General Secretary, commented to ntv. "Courts would need solid proof that the party acts against the constitution." At present, he shared, "I have no such suspicion." Thus, he cautions, "We should tread carefully on this thin line."

The CSU parliamentary group and SPD's top brass believe the AfD's ban procedure is not necessary, as expressed by Dobrindt. If the ban procedure were to proceed, it could further strengthen the AfD's narrative and possibly increase their support, as pointed out by Dobrindt and Kühnert.

Read also: