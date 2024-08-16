The creator of the renowned "Hope" portrait depicting former President Obama produces fresh artwork in support of Vice President-elect Harris.

Shepard Fairey's latest piece, dubbed "Move Onward," presents the Democratic candidate in hues of blue, with bold red lipstick serving as a stark contrast. Harris is depicted donning a pearl earring and necklace.

"'We're not turning back.' Those words from Kamala Harris encapsulate our current situation, and to avoid turning back, we must push FORWARD!" Fairey declared in a press statement unveiling the poster.

Fairey also voiced his support for Harris and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, her running mate, asserting that "they represent our best defense against creeping fascism and threats to democracy, and our best hope for constructing the world we all aspire to and deserve."

Following the popularity of his "Change" poster, Fairey admitted that Obama failed to meet his pledge, noting to Esquire in 2015 that "there have been many areas where he've compromised that I never would have anticipated."

Despite labeling Trump as "dangerous," Fairey did not create art for Hillary Clinton, his opponent in the subsequent election, confessing to CNN in 2016 that he found her inspiring enough to illustrate.

However, Fairey produced three protest posters ahead of Trump's inauguration. Titled "Citizens of the United States," they showcased a Muslim woman, a Latina woman, and an African-American woman.

