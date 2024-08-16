- The creator of "Avatar" and "Titanic" turns 70

I am the king of the world!", declared legendary filmmaker James Cameron (70) as he accepted the Best Director Oscar for "Titanic" at the 70th Academy Awards in 1998. With his magnum opus, which was the first film to gross over a billion dollars at the box office, the cinema titan had finally reached the peak of Hollywood.

Top spot on the all-time list

Yet "Titanic" also marked a shift in Cameron's oeuvre, particularly in terms of his innovative approach to filmmaking. Before "Titanic", Cameron primarily directed sci-fi action films like "Terminator" or "Aliens - The Return", which catered mainly to a younger male audience. Since "Titanic", and continued with "Avatar - The Way of Water" and its sequel, Cameron has been making blockbusters with strong, sometimes explicit messages and heartfelt, sweeping, and completely irony-free love stories.

With these three films, Cameron has taken the top spots on the list of the highest-grossing films of all time. "Titanic" is at number four with over $2.25 billion, "Avatar: The Way of Water" is at number three with over $2.32 billion, and "Avatar" holds the top spot with over $2.92 billion. Cameron's films have collectively grossed over eight billion dollars worldwide, making him the undisputed king of Hollywood.

"I'm not good at relaxing"

Cameron was long considered a dictator on set, allegedly using a nail gun to attach crew members' ringing mobile phones to the studio wall during "Avatar" shoots. However, during the production of his underwater film "Abyss", his film crew wore T-shirts that read: "You can't scare me, I work for Jim Cameron."

The Canadian filmmaker is known for his perfectionism, inventing technology for his films when it doesn't already exist. Cameron's love for technical gadgets was evident in his early directing works.

Breakthrough with "Terminator"

Cameron wrote the perfect, minimalist but extremely physical role for Arnold Schwarzenegger (77) in "Terminator". The innovative sci-fi dystopia, which can be seen as part of the 1980s slasher killer tradition, grossed over $78 million on a budget of $6.5 million, launched a still-existing franchise, and launched James Cameron's world career.

"Terminator 2 - Judgment Day", his second collaboration with Schwarzenegger, followed in 1991 and was not only the most expensive film of its time but also a milestone in the development of special effects. Few who saw "T2" in theaters can forget the T-1000 played by Robert Patrick (65).

"Avatar" until the end of his life?

Cameron then directed one more film with Schwarzenegger, the action comedy "True Lies", and then shifted towards subjects like "Titanic" and a broader, more diverse audience.

The three-time Oscar-winning director and filmmaker is currently planning three more "Avatar" films. "Avatar 5" is scheduled for release in December 2031, set on Earth rather than the moon Pandora. If the planned release date is met, Cameron will be 77 years old at the film's premiere.

James Cameron has also reportedly mapped out plans for a potential sixth and seventh "Avatar" installments, but he wouldn't be able to direct them himself. "I'd have to train someone to do it," he revealed to The Hollywood Reporter in November 2022.

However, it's unlikely that Cameron will ever retire from his career. "I'm looking for things that haven't been done before. I like finding the gap between what hasn't been done and what I think can be done. Everything I've ever done is based on that little gap," the renowned director once told The Guardian, adding, "I'm not good at relaxing."

