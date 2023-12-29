The creative death of Zack Snyder

Following Disney's "Star Wars" example, Netflix wants to establish a sci-fi franchise. The mastermind behind the whole thing: director Zack Snyder. But if the prelude "Rebel Moon" is also the program, this idea should be buried again very quickly!

There's no shame in quoting from other films or books in cinema and pop culture in your own work. George Lucas proved this impressively in his "Star Wars" debut in 1977. But if you're going to use film classics such as Akira Kurosawa's "The Seven Samurai", you should at least have a hint of an idea of how to implement the whole thing - at least to some extent - with a little more sophistication. Because Zack Snyder's space homage to the Japanese film legend is a creative punch in the gut in this respect.

As the title subtly implies, "Rebel Moon - Part 1: Child of Fire" is supposed to be the prelude to an entire sci-fi universe. But after watching this boring and uninspiring pseudo-space opera, one would like to shout at Netflix and Mr. Snyder: "Please don't!"

A detailed review of "Rebel Moon" by Ronny Rüsch and Axel Max - now in a new episode of the ntv podcast "Oscars & Raspberries". Also included: the drama series "A Question of Chemistry" with Brie Larson and the documentary "Sly" about and with Sylvester Stallone.

"Oscars & Raspberries" - the ntv podcast - where every Friday everything revolves around streaming services such as Netflix, RTL+, Amazon Prime & Co.

Source: www.ntv.de