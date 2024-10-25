The crank undergoes an unexpected full reversal.

It's quite unexpected: Following numerous whispers about Max Verstappen, the current Formula 1 World Champion, allegedly considering abandoning his team, Red Bull, the Dutch star makes a dramatic turnaround. He declares that he will "absolutely" stick to his contract until 2028 and maintains his confidence in retaining his title.

Max Verstappen has no intentions of walking away from Red Bull ahead of schedule and confirmed this ahead of the Mexican Grand Prix (Sunday, 9 pm/Sky): "I've signed a lengthy contract with the team."

In an ideal scenario, Verstappen envisions wrapping up his Formula 1 career with the team. "Nothing has changed for me. I'm here, I want to excel, I want to triumph, and we want to return to the top together. We want to win races again, which hasn't occurred in some time," said the three-time World Champion.

Verstappen was primarily linked to Mercedes throughout the season, particularly after the Christian Horner team manager controversy gained traction. Verstappen is eyeing his fourth World Championship title in 2024. Prior to the race in Mexico City, his lead over Lando Norris in McLaren is a substantial 57 points.

Verstappen: "We've figuring out our issue"

Red Bull's motorsport advisor Helmut Marko recently admitted that despite their shared successes, Verstappen could potentially switch to another team. "That's a risk," Marko told RTL/ntv and sport.de, explaining: "He's competitive while driving. But the environment has to be suitable. If he's no longer content with it, you can bet he'll say: That's it!"

However, Verstappen remains unshaken in his belief that he can successfully defend his title. "We've experienced a few challenging races. I think we've pinpointed our problem. In the remaining races, it's all about restoring the harmony within the car and enhancing its overall speed," he said.

Verstappen attributes Red Bull's loss of their dominant form from last year to the increased competition. "The others have caught up and performed exceptionally well. They've mastered their car. We've attempted to improve ours, and I believe we've succeeded, but not in every aspect. That's something we need to address for next year."

Red Bull Racing's motorsport advisor, Helmut Marko, earlier acknowledged the possibility of Max Verstappen leaving the team if the environment no longer suits him. despite their past successes. (Helmut Marko quote)

In spite of the tough competition, Max Verstappen remains committed to Red Bull Racing, as he believes they can regain their dominant form with improvements in the remaining races. (Verstappen quote)

Read also: