Youtube video - "The court has decided": Biyon Kattilathu speaks out for the first time about alleged love affair with Amira Pocher

In the separation dispute between comedian Oliver Pocher and his still-wife Amira, motivational coach Biyon Kattilathu has spoken out publicly for the first time and denied an allegedly close relationship with Amira. "Regarding my alleged love affair with Amira: That's not true! We didn't have a love affair, we don't have a love affair," said Kattilathu in a YouTube video on Friday evening. To back up his statement, he referred to the court's examination of the matter - and said: "The court has decided."

Pocher had publicly accused the motivational coach of having a love affair with Amira several times in recent weeks and parodied him as "Dalai Karma". Most recently, the 45-year-old appeared in this role, accompanied by the camera, on the fringes of a Kattilathu appearance in Euskirchen and sought a direct confrontation.

Amira Pocher and Kattilathu deny love

In the statement, Kattilathu also referred to the affidavit he had made. "Making a false statement carries heavy penalties. It's not something you just do on a whim, but only if you have a clear conscience and if you are absolutely convinced of the truth." At the beginning of his video, the podcaster explained that there is a point when you have to say something, "especially when certain boundaries are crossed".

Amira Pocher had already described an affair with Kattilathu as "total nonsense" in an interview with "Bunte" in November. "It's true that Biyon and I have worked together on various professional projects and recently talked about a joint podcast." She is single, said the podcaster.

The headlines of the past few weeks had shown her that the separation from Pocher was "simply the right thing to do". Oliver and Amira Pocher announced their separation at the end of August; they had been a couple since 2016, married since 2019 and have two sons together.

Why Biyon is speaking out now of all times

However, the rumors about the alleged love affair with Amira Pocher were not the only thing on the coach's mind. In the YouTube video, he also commented on the reports that cast doubt on his doctoral thesis. "That hit me because I know how much heart and soul I put into it," he said in response to the accusation that he had copied the work. "I had my university check the whole thing again and thank God I didn't make any unintentional mistakes." He also has a clear conscience here.

The last few weeks have also made him think. Instead of focusing on what makes people happier as usual, Kattilathu has been confronted with unhappy people on a daily basis. "People who throw mud because they themselves are unhappy." One thing in particular hurt him: "The media using images from the intensive care unit to harm us as a family." The images in question date back to the time when his son was born. It was a difficult time that is now being exploited. The motivational coach hopes that his statement will now provide clarity for everyone - and a little more understanding.

Source: www.stern.de