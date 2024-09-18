The count of individuals harmed in Kharkiv has escalated to 9.

Yesterday, on a Tuesday, Kharkiv, a city in Ukraine, endured another intense Russian air assault. Multiple guided missiles exploded in various sectors. The casualty count has now escalated to 9 individuals. This adds to the series of recent civilian assaults. Last Sunday, a precision strike took the life of a woman and left 43 individuals, including 4 children, injured.

08:46 Ukraine: Energy facilities in Sumy undergo another attack by Russian dronesAuthorities within the Ukrainian city of Sumy have reported another assault on their energy facilities by Russian drones. Fortunately, there were no reported fatalities, but these repeated attacks have pushed the energy system to its limits. On Tuesday, Russia attacked the energy infrastructure of Sumy and its surrounding region with rockets and drones, resulting in a power outage affecting over 280,000 households, as announced by the Ministry of Energy.**

08:27 Ukrainian General Staff: 1130 Russian casualties reported yesterdayUkrainian General Staff reports a total of 1130 Russian military casualties over the past 24 hours. Since the initiation of the full-scale Russian invasion in February 2022, Ukraine has documented a total of 637,010 enemy losses. In the past day, Ukrainian forces have reportedly annihilated 25 artillery systems, 45 transportation and fuel vehicles, and 6 tanks.**

07:55 Ukraine prepares to deploy F-16 fighter jets from Western alliesThe Ukrainian Air Force has finalized its deployment plans for F-16 fighter jets provided by Western allies. President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed all tasks for the armed forces and the Ministry of Defense, as well as explored opportunities to expand the aircraft fleet and enhance pilot training during his evening video address. Many in Kyiv advocate for more comprehensive basic pilot training, which currently lasts only 40 days. Ukraine is expected to receive around 60 F-16 jets, but only a few have been delivered so far.**

07:19 Russia: Ukrainian drone assaults on various regions thwartedRussia claims to have successfully deflected Ukrainian drone attacks on numerous regions. Their air defense systems reportedly shot down 54 Ukrainian drones over five Russian regions, according to the state news agency TASS, quoting the Defense Ministry. The drones were primarily downed in the border region of Kursk, with the remaining drones destroyed over the border regions of Bryansk and Belgorod, and the western regions of Smolensk and Oryol. The agency does not mention the Tver region northwest of Moscow, where local officials and military bloggers reported a drone attack on a large ammunitions depot in the city of Toropets, resulting in a fire in the city, compelling residents to evacuate.**

06:57 Russian Munitions Depot reportedly severely damaged by Ukrainian attackMilitary bloggers suggest that the Ukrainian attack on Toropets in the Tver region ignited a munitions depot containing thousands of tons of ammunition and rockets. The depot is reportedly well-equipped, featuring 42 reinforced bunkers and 23 warehouses and workshops. Former Russian intelligence colonel Igor Girkin asserts that the situation in the region remains under control. Ukrainian military bloggers deduce from their analysis that significant damage was inflicted, particularly on newer bunkers.**

06:20 Green Party's Deputy Parliamentary Leader: Right-wing parties spread Russian narratives in GermanyThe Deputy Leader of the Green Party's parliamentary group, Konstantin von Notz, has proposed a parliamentary debate on Russian influence operations in Germany. "Internal documents from the Russian propaganda factory SDA clearly expose the insidious methods in which Russian entities are manipulating our democracy, public discourse, and elections," according to the interior politician. "With AfD, BSW, and other collaborators promoting Russian narratives in public and parliaments, toxic alliances are being formed to undermine German interests."**

05:42 Russian Trolls disseminate fake videos concerning Kamala HarrisInvestigations by Microsoft have revealed that Russian actors are amplifying their disinformation campaign against US presidential candidate Kamala Harris. Known group Storm-1516, with ties to the Kremlin, has produced two counterfeit videos since late August to undermine Harris' and her running mate Tim Walz's campaigns. One video depicts a group of supposed Harris supporters assaulting a pro-Trump rally participant. In the other video, an actor spreads the fabricated claim that Harris injured a young girl in an accident in 2011, rendering her disabled, and fled the scene.**

05:19 Explosions and Fire in Russian TverUkrainian drone strikes, according to Russian sources, have resulted in an explosion and fire in the Russian region of Tver. The fires were started by debris from a destroyed Ukrainian drone in the city of Toropets, leading to the partial evacuation of residents. Firefighters are currently attempting to control the fire. The intended target of the fire has yet to be specified. Russian air defense units are still dealing with a "massive drone attack" on the city, the town being home to a Russian arsenal for storing rockets, ammunition, and explosives, as reported by a 2018 report by the state news agency RIA.**

03:57 Drone Attacks in Russia According to regional authorities, Ukraine is bombarding various areas in western Russia using drones. In the Smolensk region, bordering Belarus, Governor Vasily Anochin reported on Telegram that seven Ukrainian drones were downed. Similarly, a drone was destroyed over the Orjol region by Russian air defense, as per Governor Andrei Klychkov's report on Telegram. In the Bryansk region, bordering Ukraine, at least 14 Ukrainian assault drones have been shot down, according to Governor Alexander Bogomaz's Telegram statement. Kyiv claims that these attacks are aimed at crucial military, energy, and transport infrastructure essential for Moscow's war effots.

02:56 U.S. Probe into Uranium Trade with China The U.S. administration is looking into suspicions of bypassing the ban on Russian uranium imports into the U.S. via China. Shadows fall over the possibility of China importing enriched uranium from Russia while shipping out its domestically produced uranium to the U.S., according to Reuters, quoting unnamed government sources. "We're worried about circumventing the prohibition on Russian uranium imports," said Jon Indall, spokesperson for the U.S. Uranium Producers Association (UPA). "We don't wish to shut off the Russian tap and find ourselves dependent on China's supplies. We've asked the Commerce Department to delve into the matter," Indall added. The U.S. Commerce Department did not respond to a request for comment.

01:54 U.S. Plans Oil Reserve Reinforcement An insider revealed that the U.S. is considering replenishing its strategic oil reserves. The U.S. is contemplating purchasing around six million barrels of oil due to the affordable pricing, according to a source privy to the matter. If carried out, this acquisition would represent the most significant since a previous massive release in 2022, which was then the "largest oil reserve discharge in history." During Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the U.S. government sold vast amounts of oil from its strategic reserve in 2022, marking a historical oil reserve release.

00:45 Casualties in Saporizhzhia Attack Russia attacked the Saporizhzhia region late in the night, leaving at least two civilians dead and five injured, as reported by Governor Ivan Fedorov. Later, Fedorov clarified that Russia had launched a heavy assault on Komyshuvakha, a community in the region. Various homes and an infrastructure facility were also damaged in the attack. Rescue teams are still onsite, and the full extent of the damage is being analyzed according to "Kyiv Independent."

23:38 U.S. Ambassador at UN: We've Seen Zelensky's Peace Plan The U.S. UN Ambassador, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, stated that the American side has already viewed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's new "peace strategy." Citing a press conference at the UN headquarters, "European Pravda" reported this. "We've glimpsed President Zelensky's peace plan. We believe it outlines a strategy that could work. We must understand how we can aid in its execution," she added. The U.S. ambassador expressed optimism for peace process progress without giving further details on her comments. Thomas-Greenfield may be referencing Zelensky's earlier "victory plan," announced in the previous month.

22:29 False Alarm in Latvia: Harmless Flock of Birds Mistaken for Unidentified Flying Object A bogus warning in Latvia: a suspected violation of the Latvian Baltic NATO state's airspace by an unidentified flying object ended up being a harmless incident. The object, having originated from Belarus and crossing into Latvia's eastern area in Kraslava, was identified as a group of birds, Latvian news agency Leta reported, citing the air force. Initially, the Defense Ministry in Riga reported the detection of an unidentified object, causing NATO interceptors stationed at the Lielvārde air base to scramble for airspace surveillance. However, they were unable to locate any questionable objects.

21:59 Moldova and Germany Sign Cybersecurity Deal Moldova and Germany aim to bolster their efforts against "Putin's hybrid warfare" with a cybersecurity accord. Russian President Vladimir Putin has consistently targeted Europe, particularly Moldova, with his hybrid warfare as a means to destabilize the region, according to German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock in Chisinau. "But that's exactly why we're intensifying our efforts." By providing IT equipment, exchanging data, and conducting training sessions, they seek to deter cyber attacks in Moldova and discredit disinformation. Source

