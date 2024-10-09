The Coronavirus outbreak leads to an increase in depression instances.

In contemporary times, a substantial number of German residents have been grappling with depression. Data from the AOK indicates that about 9.5 million individuals are currently struggling with this mental health issue in 2022. This figure represents a steady upward trend over the past five years, with 12.5% of the population now affected, as per the Health Atlas Germany.

The COVID-19 pandemic seems to have exacerbated this issue, with notable increases in depression prevalence among younger generations aged 10 to 24 and the elderly above 65. The AOK's analysis revealed significant regional disparities, with Saarland having the highest incidence rate at 14.2%, while Saxony has a 11.1% rate.

Helmut Schröder, the managing director of AOK's Scientific Institute, attributes the surge in depression cases among young people and the elderly to their notable vulnerability during the pandemic. "Loneliness is a risk factor for depression, and the elderly often found themselves secluded and isolated during this period," explained Schröder.

Regional Highlights

Across all age groups, women are more susceptible to depression than men. Among women aged 60 to 64, over 20% and close to 16% of men are impacted. Women in the 80 to 84 age group record the highest number of affected individuals, at 27.7%, while men above 90 have a 17.6% prevalence rate.

The Health Atlas Germany also illustrates regional hotspots for depression. Offenbach, Nuremberg, and Remscheid each have a 17.7%, 16.6%, and 16.4% prevalence rate, respectively. Conversely, Heidelberg, Waldshut district, and Rotenburg an der Wümme have the lowest rates at 8.4%, 8.9%, and 9.2%, respectively.

The economic burden of depression is evident from the disease cost statistics presented in the Health Atlas Germany. Depression cost the economy around 9.5 billion euros in 2022, representing 2.2% of all disease-related expenses. Indirect expenses associated with sick leave should also be considered.

The European Union has expressed concern over the rising depression rates in Germany, particularly among the younger and elderly populations. The increased costs associated with depression, totaling over 9.5 billion euros in 2022, have drawn the attention of economic analysts within the EU.

