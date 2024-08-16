- The contract at Gladbach is terminated: Christoph Kramer sheds tears to say goodbye

The premature separation of football World Cup winner Christoph Kramer and Bundesliga club Borussia Mönchengladbach has been finalized after lengthy negotiations. As the club announced on Friday, the contract with the 33-year-old, which was due to run until June 30, 2025, has been terminated. "Chris has become a real figure of identification for this club during his time with us and was one of the faces that shaped Borussia Mönchengladbach in recent years, for which we thank him," said sporting director Roland Virkus.

Kramer played a total of ten years in the Lower Rhine region and spent two years with Bayer Leverkusen in between. Since 2018, he has also been working as a TV expert for ZDF at World or European Championships and is considered one of the best experts at the station.

However, the defensive midfielder has had a tough time under Borussia's coach Gerardo Seoane and faces strong competition within the team. Even before the end of the last season, Kramer was informed in several conversations that his already reduced playing time was unlikely to increase. In the last season, Kramer only made 16 appearances and started in the lineup twice.

Christoph Kramer calls his time at Gladbach "incredible"

Initial talks about a premature separation also failed due to his lucrative contract. However, an agreement was reached just before the start of the new season. No details about the modalities and a possible new club have been made public. "I've been driving to the Borussia-Park with a smile on my face for ten years and have never hidden what this club, its fans, and its employees mean to me," says Kramer. "The journey with Borussia was incredible and unique. Unfortunately, it's now over, but I'm also looking forward to what lies ahead," Kramer added.

