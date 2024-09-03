- The construction project halted operations on Line RE1 for an extended period.

The RE1, essential for commuters journeying from Magdeburg to Frankfurt (Oder), will temporarily cease operation starting September 6, thanks to construction projects taking place between Erkner and Berlin Ostbahnhof. This information was shared online by the line's operator, Ostdeutsche Eisenbahn (Odeg). Commencing in the evening of September 6, the construction will continue until the evening of October 4. The operator advises commuters to make use of the S-Bahn line S3 for the Berlin Ostbahnhof to Erkner segment during this period. Furthermore, substitute bus services will be available on weeknights from Erkner to Berlin Alexanderplatz, beginning Monday evenings. This information was first reported by "Berliner Morgenpost."

Moreover, from September 8 to September 11 (inclusive), construction works will disrupt the S-Bahn services on the Stadtbahn. As a result, the S-Bahn lines connecting Friedrichstraße and Tiergarten will be fully shut down for those few days. Affected lines include S3, S5, S7, S75, and S9.

During this construction period, commuters may need to rely on local transport alternatives for their trips. The temporary closure of the RE1 line could encourage the use of other local transport options, such as buses or the S-Bahn.

