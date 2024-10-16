Skip to content
The significance of the United States as a trade partner for Germany has significantly increased in recent years. As reported by the Federal Statistical Office in Wiesbaden, 9.9% of German exports were destined for the USA last year, marking the highest share in the past 20 years. This equated to goods worth 157.9 billion euros being shipped to the USA.

For the ninth year running, the United States has been Germany's primary export destination. This trend continued in the first half of this year.

In terms of imports, the USA maintained its third position, behind China and the Netherlands, for the fifth consecutive year. In 2023, Germany imported goods worth 94.7 billion euros from the USA, representing 6.9% of total imports - the highest figure since 2004, according to statisticians.

When considering both exports and imports, the USA ranks as Germany's second most significant trading partner, after China. However, the gap between the two has been narrowing recently.

The United States holds considerable importance for the pharmaceutical industry, with 23.2% of all German pharmaceutical exports going to the USA in the previous year, up from 12% in 2008. The USA also plays a significant role as a buyer for machinery, as well as cars and automotive parts.

The USA's significance as a buyer for German machinery and cars, along with automotive parts, is notable, with high export figures recorded in recent years. Furthermore, other industries, such as pharmaceuticals, have also seen a notable increase in exports to the USA, with 23.2% of German pharmaceutical exports going there in the previous year.

