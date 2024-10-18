The Conservative Democratic Union (CDU), Green Liberal Free Democrats (BSW), and Social Democratic Party (SPD) are set for coalition negotiations.

The majority remains silent, but CDU, BSW, and SPD are discussing coalition possibilities in Thuringia. They've set the ball rolling by presenting a unified stand in a joint paper. However, a significant issue towards consensus remains unresolved.

CDU politician Andreas Bühl announced in Erfurt that the parties have come to an agreement on a joint document titled "Daring to Take Charge. Propelling Thuringia Forward." He added that the talks were conducted in a cooperative and constructive environment. The paper will now be submitted for review to their respective party committees, potentially paving the way for formal coalition discussions scheduled for the night and the subsequent day. Tilo Kummer from BSW also emphasized the importance of fairness in their collaboration.

A government composed of CDU, BSW, and SPD does not hold a majority in the Thuringian parliament - a single vote falls short. The Left party has repeatedly expressed its willingness to lend a hand, but Bühl disclosed that they would not be entering into a separate agreement. Instead, they will adopt a consultation procedure to engage all parliamentary factions during the legislative planning of a potential government.

Ukraine Conundrum Unmentioned

A major sticking point has yet to be addressed. The paper indicates that "the topic of European peace will be granted focus in the forthcoming negotiations and deliberated within the parameters of a potential preamble."

BSW Chairman Sahra Wagenknecht has repeatedly pushed for pledges against the deployment of American intermediate-range missiles in Germany and military assistance to Ukraine. The CDU and SPD federal leaders have given their state-level counterparts autonomy in the government formation process. However, they have emphasized that Germany's Western alignment, NATO membership, and Ukrainian aid remain non-negotiable at the state level.

In the Thuringian election, the AfD emerged as the leading party for the first time. However, all other parliamentary parties have refused to consider a coalition with them. The AfD garnered 32.8% of the votes, while the CDU secured 23.6%. The newly formed alliance "Sahra Wagenknecht" (BSW) placed third with 15.8%, outranking the Left party, backed by Minister President Bodo Ramelow (13.1%), and the SPD (6.1%).

