Millions of individuals utilize WhatsApp on a regular basis for connecting with loved ones. Regrettably, this platform also attracts swindlers seeking their next prey. Fraudsters might attempt to acquire data through fraudulent lotteries or persuade users to transfer funds utilizing a modified version of the classic grandparent trick. Misinformation is also disseminated through this medium.

As per a post in WhatsApp's support forum, establishing a "secure environment" for users is their primary objective. They are striving to decrease unwanted communications and spam. To combat this, the messaging app is introducing new functionalities.

Actively block unwanted messages

WhatsApp is currently battling spam using automated tools, as reported by the source "WABetaInfo." Algorithms can detect suspicious behavior and mass messages. With the upcoming feature to actively block messages from unidentified accounts, users will have an additional level of control.

This block function becomes active when the other party sends an unusually high volume of messages. The feature is illustrated in a published screenshot as: "To safeguard your account and enhance your device's performance, WhatsApp blocks messages from unidentified accounts surpassing a specific threshold." This feature is still under development but is anticipated to be integrated in a forthcoming update.

A username feature is also in progress to provide more privacy and security. Users will be able to select a unique identifier that others can utilize to contact them without a phone number. Furthermore, app users can set up a minimum four-digit PIN. This PIN can be shared, so personal data should not be used. When this feature is activated, the PIN will be required to contact a user for the first time using their username. Existing conversations will remain unchanged.

