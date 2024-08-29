Skip to content
The concluded investigation into the lethal blast in Düsseldorf

The operator of a kiosk has been absolved of accusations after a lethal blast occurred in Düsseldorf in May. Regrettably, he was also included among the casualties. Subsequently, the authorized prosecutor's office concluded the investigation.

The investigations conducted by the public prosecutor's office have been concluded.
Three months following a devastating explosion and blaze in Düsseldorf that left three individuals dead and 16 injured, the criminal investigation has been wrapped up. The prime suspect, a 48-year-old kiosk proprietor, sadly met his end in the same incident on May 16th.

According to the findings, he was the sole individual capable of initiating the fire, resulting in the case's closure, as reported by a spokesperson on Thursday. Previously, the "Rheinische Post" had disclosed this information.

Investigators hypothesized that the man had intentionally set fire to the shop using gasoline, inadvertently triggering the explosion. It was alleged that he had had arguments with certain neighbors and his lease for the kiosk space was due to expire at year's end, without being renewed. Furthermore, the homicide investigation disclosed that the man was undergoing psychological treatment.

The police announced the closure of the homicide investigation, citing the man's intentional act as the cause of the explosion. After the investigation, it was revealed that the police had been monitoring the suspect due to his mental health issues.

