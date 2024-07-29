- The concern for field hamsters persists - Conservationists count buildings

The population of the rare European ground squirrel is developing differently in the remaining habitats in Rhineland-Palatinate. While it remains stable following a count of burrows in Mainz, it is declining elsewhere, according to the Foundation for Nature and Environment Rhineland-Palatinate.

The animal protectors examined a total of 516 hectares of agricultural land in Rheinhessen and the Nahe region in April and May. Since there is usually one animal per burrow in the spring, this allows for an estimation of the population's development, the foundation explained.

Important soil looseners

A finding: The density of European ground squirrel burrows in the south of Mainz is satisfactory with an average of one per hectare, according to the foundation. However, the total number of burrows in this limited area, with fewer than 300, is too low for the population to sustain itself in the long term. Outside the city of Mainz, only individual or no burrows were found. The area will be checked again in the summer after the harvest.

In general, there are several reasons for the decline in European ground squirrel populations, the foundation explained. These include climate change, the urbanization or sealing of habitats, and changes in the use of agricultural land. European ground squirrels are important for soils, among other things, because they loosen them with their burrows down to a depth of two meters. Their protection also contributes to the protection of other species such as the European hare, the pheasant, and insects.

The European ground squirrel plays a significant role in loosening soil in its habitats, digging burrows up to two meters deep. The density of these burrows within the southern part of Mainz is satisfactory, averaging one per hectare.

Despite the rare European ground squirrel's crucial role in the ecosystem, its population is declining due to various factors, including climate change, habitat urbanization, and changes in agricultural land use.

Read also: