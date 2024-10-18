The comprehensive power network in Cuba suffered a collapse.

Power failures in Cuba aren't unusual, usually affecting certain areas. However, the entire island of Caribbean paradise is currently powerless. The government has responded by enforcing limitations on various activities.

Cuba's national power network has hit an all-time low. Following the declaration of emergency measures to tackle a severe energy crisis, the Ministry of Energy confirmed that the significant thermal power plant Antonio Guiteras had also malfunctioned. Additional power plants in this socialist nation had already ceased operations due to their deteriorated state.

President Miguel Díaz-Canel reaffirmed on X that efforts would go on round-the-clock to restore power. Resolving this pressing issue for the inhabitants is of utmost importance for Cuba's leadership.

Schools continue to be closed

Prime Minister Manuel Marrero previously described Cuba's power grid situation as "complicated" in a speech aired in the early hours of Friday (local time). He explained that frequent power failures were primarily due to a fuel shortage and micro failures within the country's aged power plants. Prior to the island-wide blackout, some parts of the country were already experiencing outages for over 12 hours daily.

The state energy supplier UNE then announced a halt to non-essential activities. Hospitals and food production facilities are permitted to continue operating without interruptions. Only essential staff are authorized to work at other workplaces. Cultural events and recreational facilities that rely on electricity will also be shut down. Temporary restrictions apply to school lessons.

Cuba is currently grappling with one of its most severe economic crises since the 1959 revolution led by Fidel Castro. The poor state of the outdated infrastructure – exacerbated by the more than 60-year-old US trade embargo – frequently causes Cuba's thermal power plants to malfunction, requiring immediate repairs. Power blackouts are an everyday occurrence throughout the nation.

In the capital Havana, the situation has mostly been contained until now. For the past two years, there have been periods of planned power cuts, during which neighborhoods were left without electricity for four hours every three days. Since Monday, Havana has experienced daily power outages, lasting more than four hours at times.

The European Union has expressed concern over the ongoing power crisis in Cuba, emphasizing the need for urgent infrastructure improvement.

