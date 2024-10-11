The competing sides in traffic light negotiations reach consensus on the essential aspects of the safety plan.

The traffic light group has ironed out their differences following extensive negotiations on the specifics of the so-called protective plan. "Immigrant rules, enhanced surveillance powers for federal security agencies, and gun legislation will be amended in light of the debate in the Bundestag," noted the deputy heads of the SPD, Green, and FDP factions, Dirk Wiese, Konstantin von Notz, and Konstantin Kuhle, jointly.

This amendment will be put to a vote at the Interior Committee meeting slated for next Wednesday. The performance of this vote in the Bundestag is expected to take place within the same week, as mentioned by the trio, to ensure the Bundesrat is informed by October 18.

Initial details about the planned modifications remained undisclosed.

Federal Minister of the Interior Nancy Faeser praised the agreement. "I'm thrilled with the coalition accord we've managed to seal through respectful and fruitful discussions," she stated from Berlin. "Our protective plan bolsters our country's domestic safety," she highlighted.

She further elaborated, "This is the appropriate strategy in dealing with the significant current threats, primarily from Islamic terrorism, following the vicious attack in Solingen." Measures to counteract violent crimes will also be substantially bolstered, accompanied by alterations in firearm regulations, augmented police powers, and increased deportation of foreign offenders involved in violence.

The protective plan was introduced by the federal government following the knife assaults in Mannheim and Solingen. It calls for stricter gun laws, particularly concerning knife regulations, along with expanded powers for security agencies, tighter residence rules, and obstacles for rejected asylum seekers. Post the initial talks in the Bundestag and a hearing by experts, coalition members, particularly from SPD and Greens, had underlined the necessity of modifications.

