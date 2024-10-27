The Commonwealth is advocating for a discussion on slavery with the UK.

The Prime Minister of the UK is brushing off the issue, but nations from Africa, the Caribbean, and Pacific regions of the Commonwealth are bringing up the topic of slavery at discussions. They're also pressing for financial compensation to cover the aftermath of colonialism.

Following a gathering in Samoa, these Commonwealth nations collectively acknowledged the necessity for dialogue concerning the unacceptable transatlantic slave trade's long-term effects and the reparative justice that should ensue.

In the summit's closing statement, the united front of nations emphasized the urgency for constructive, sincere, and respectful conversations to design a shared future. However, negotiations about monetary compensation were a contentious point. Several participating nations desired the involvement of Britain and other historical colonizers in reparation discussions for slavery and its maintainance.

Unfortunately, the end statement seemed less definitive than some had hoped. The British Prime Minister, Keir Starmer, confirmed there was no discussion regarding financial payouts during the summit, reiterating his government's clear stance on the matter.

The Struggle for Acknowledgement of Compensation

Temporarily, King Charles III attended the summit, but he withdrew before its conclusion. Several participants sought an apology from him for the atrocities of slavery, which significantly benefited the British royal family. This request was not granted.

As for the Prime Minister of the Bahamas, Philip Davis, discussions regarding monetary compensation continue. "The horrific consequences of slavery still leave a deep, generational scar in our communities, and the pursuit of justice and compensation is far from accomplishment," he stated.

Countries within the Commonwealth group, primarily from Africa, the Caribbean, and the Pacific, have long been advocating for an official recognition of the harm caused by slavery. Many of these countries, still grappling with persistent poverty, are considering reparations. Over four centuries, more than millions of individuals were brutally enslaved and forcefully uprooted from their African homes.

Ocean Protection

King Charles III expressed understanding for the sentiments of the former colonies at the summit. "I have learned across the Commonwealth how the most troubling aspects of our past continue to echo," he said. His goal is to learn from previous mistakes and devise innovative solutions to tackle current inequalities, he added.

Moreover, representatives from Commonwealth nations agreed upon an "Ocean Declaration," aiming to recognize and uphold sea borders even as sea levels increase. They also pledged to safeguard 30 percent of the oceans by 2030 and restore 30 percent of damaged marine ecosystems by the same date. The new Secretary-General of the Commonwealth is Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, the former Foreign Minister of Ghana.

