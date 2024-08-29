- The Commission is proposing an expansion in the number of asylum applicants within the EU.

Enhanced security measures in Brandenburg after Solingen stabbing incident

After the tragic knife attack in Solingen that claimed three lives, Security Minister Michael Stübgen (CDU) declared increased security measures during a special meeting of the Brandenburg parliament. Modifications to security arrangements for public events and celebrations have been quickly implemented, including an increased police presence.

Stübgen expressed concern, stating that it's questionable if there are individuals within Brandenburg who might seek to repeat acts similar to those seen in Mannheim or Solingen.

Woidke favors tougher asylum regulations

Brandenburg's Prime Minister Dietmar Woidke (SPD) advocates stricter asylum principles following the Syrian suspect's attack in Solingen. He believes individuals posing a risk to us and our fellow citizens should not be entitled to protection in our nation.

Woidke also suggested rejecting asylum seekers from safe third countries and urged to apply the rule that those with no right to remain in Germany should leave our country. Countries including Afghanistan and Syria were mentioned specifically.

Woidke surprisingly announced a conference with regional leaders for the upcoming week, targeting illegal immigrants who had evaded deportation to another European nation or were in hiding. These individuals would be added to a wanted list and would lose their protected status.

Considering knife ban zones

Stübgen underlined the danger to our public safety and order, proposing the possibility of establishing knife ban zones at festivals and public events. He also advocated for more powers for the police in carrying out weapons legislation and further responsibilities from the federal government in deporting illegal immigrants.

Last Friday, a knife attack in a North Rhine-Westphalia city festival left three dead and eight injured. The 26-year-old Syrian suspected of the crime was supposed to be deported to Bulgaria but was never removed. A comparable instance occurred in Mannheim in late May, leading to a police officer's death.

Liedtke appeals against politicizing the issue

The discussion was marred by election maneuvering. Elections for a new state parliament will take place on September 22. Parliament President Ulrike Liedtke urged members against exploiting the situation for political gain and making false allegations. Liedtke called for a united, strong, and democratic response against terror and violence.

Liedtke's remarks mostly addressed the AfD faction, which had requested the special session. In a motion, the AfD pushed for a ban on asylum seekers, Ukrainian war refugees, deportable and tolerated foreigners, and asylum seekers from attending public events. AfD faction leader Hans-Christoph Berndt denounced a policy promoting diversity and tolerance, stating, "Your rainbow is the gateway to hell."

Woidke described the AfD's requests as extreme, while SPD faction leader Daniel Keller labeled the motion as promoting a hierarchical society and berated the AfD.

CDU faction leader Jan Redmann called for heightened deportations of criminals, citing the lack of deportations from Afghanistan and Syria. Green faction leader Benjamin Raschke cautioned against altering asylum regulations, declaring, "That will not occur with us Greens."

Left faction leader reminded of Nazi race laws

Bringing up the AfD's proposal to ban festival attendance, Left faction leader Sebastian Walter criticized it, citing its similarity to the Nuremberg race laws and their method of marginalizing and persecuting different individuals.

Spokesperson for the BVB/Free Voters faction, Peter Vida, advocated for deporting criminals and accomplices, including to nations with active war zones. He saw debates on stricter weapons laws based on knife length as ineffective.

Given the recent incidents, increased scrutiny and attention should be paid to individuals seeking asylum, ensuring that those posing a risk are not granted protection in Germany.

