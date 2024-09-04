The Commission is advocating for an expansion in the agricultural workforce within the EU.

The conclusive write-up will be penned by the ex-Chief of the German Research Foundation, Peter Strohschneider. He previously helmed a Forward-Thinking Committee on German Agriculture, which during the sweltering summer of 2021, proposed an extensive overhaul and increased earnings for farmers. Strohschneider intends to face the media alongside von der Leyen.

The report by the Commission, detailing Strohschneider's proposals for agricultural reform, is highly anticipated. During the press conference, Von der Leyen and Strohschneider will present the findings of this comprehensive report.

