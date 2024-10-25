The Commission has previously put forth several suggestions to the Council.

In the discussion surrounding bolstering German businesses during an economic slump, Chancellor Olaf Scholz urged unity among all parties. He emphasized, "It needs to be about a collective effort," during a trip to India when pressed about various economic aid initiatives within his administration. He further stated, "We must step away from the stage. We must move beyond anything proposed that is not universally accepted and endorsed by everyone."

Scholz advocated for a consensus, stating, "It shouldn't be about outdoing each other, but rather finding common ground." His goal was to achieve something that everyone could agree upon. Chancellor Scholz humorously added, "Christmas is always celebrated."

Scholz then summoned the heads of selected companies, economic associations, and unions for an industry summit on Tuesday. Neither Economics Minister Robert Habeck nor Finance Minister Christian Lindner received an invitation. Following Scholz's announcement, Habeck suggested a "Germany Fund." According to his plans, companies would be eligible for a 10 percent refund on investments backed by the state. Subsequently, Lindner organized a meeting with economic representatives for Tuesday - prior to the Chancellor's industry summit.

Scholz expressed that moving forward, collaboration was essential. He defended his Tuesday event at the Chancellery, citing it as part of a Chancellor's duties to dialogue with the economy. "Given the current situation, it is my responsibility to initiate this dialogue," he stated.

Lindner, however, accused Scholz and Habeck of undercoordinated economic policy moves. The FDP leader argued for a swift decision on direction, stating, "That's when we'll see if we can work together as a coalition." He emphasized the need for clarity this fall on the country's economic and financial policy direction. Otherwise, the economic situation would deteriorate further.

When questioned about the lack of coordination, Lindner responded, "No, Mr. Scholz's proposals were not coordinated, neither were those of Mr. Habeck. We engage in conversations but, unfortunately, I am not aware of these proposals. That, in itself, is a problem."

While he didn't mention it, it's worth noting that the FDP's executive board frequently releases policy papers on a range of topics, including economics, without prior consultation with coalition partners.



