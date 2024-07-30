- The Commission has not yet issued a warrant for the arrest of the insolvent model.

An arrest warrant has been issued for English model Katie Price (46). Price, who was previously declared bankrupt in 2019 and again in March, failed to appear at a court hearing on Tuesday (30 July) related to her bankruptcies. The presiding judge, Catherine Burton, stated, according to the BBC, that Price had received "clear warnings" to attend the hearing on Tuesday. Following her absence and lack of explanation, the arrest warrant was issued.

Is Katie Price choosing to go to jail?

The model, who is also active on the adult website OnlyFans, was previously ordered in February in a separate legal dispute over unpaid bills to hand over 40 percent of her OnlyFans earnings to creditors for the next three years. Price had already stated in October last year that she was "sick" of receiving legal threats and would prefer to go to jail to "get it over with".

Over 900,000 Euros in Tax Debts

Meanwhile, Price posted an Instagram story, now deleted, appearing to show her eating a sandwich on board a plane to Turkey. Her second bankruptcy this year is linked to tax debts totaling over 900,000 Euros.

Lawyer Darragh Connell, representing the trustee, stated that Price would not be in jail for a long time following an arrest. The only aim is to ensure she attends a future hearing.

Despite her previous statements about preferring jail to avoid legal threats, Price's absence at the court hearing and lack of explanation led to the issuance of an arrest warrant by Judge Burton, as reported by The BBC.

The BBC also reported that Price's second bankruptcy this year is related to tax debts exceeding 900,000 Euros, which may be the reason behind her legal troubles.

