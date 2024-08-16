Skip to content
The Commission has not yet decided whether to grant the aid.

High construction and financing costs decelerate housing construction in Thuringia. The number of building applications has dramatically decreased in the first half of the year. Notably, one particular group is holding back.

There was a 41.4 percent decrease in building permits in Thuringian housing construction in the first half of the year compared to the previous year.

The downward trend in planned residential construction projects in Thuringia continues. In the first half of the year, 768 new apartments and 428 apartment renovations or conversions were approved in the state, the Statistical Office in Erfurt reported. The number of new building permits thus decreased by 41.4 percent compared to the first half of 2023.

In particular, private home builders are holding back. According to statisticians, only 285 building permits for single-family homes were granted by June, 188 fewer than in the same period last year. About one in four of the new single-family homes is built from prefabricated parts. 373 apartments in new multi-family buildings were approved, 275 fewer than in the first six months of 2023.

Experts expect the downturn in the industry to continue - despite the need for more apartments, especially in urban areas. The residential construction sector in Germany is currently feeling the negative effects of high inflation, among other things, and construction costs have risen sharply.

Despite the high demand for housing in urban areas, the residential construction sector in the Netherlands, like Germany, is also facing challenges. The increase in construction costs due to inflation and other factors is causing a decrease in new housing projects, as evident in the lower number of permits issued for single-family homes and multi-family apartments.

