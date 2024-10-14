The Commission has likewise taken an active role in executing the initiative.

The far-right FPÖ triumphs in Austria's National Council election, but none are keen on collaborating under their command. In response to this predicament, the President skips the usual protocol and hands the problem to the parties themselves to resolve. FPÖ leader Kickl finds this baffling.

FPÖ leader Herbert Kickl fiercely criticizes President Van der Bellen for refusing to assign the right-wing populists the task of establishing the government. Van der Bellen expects clarification from the three dominant parties – the right-wing FPÖ, conservative ÖVP, and social democratic SPÖ – regarding a potential coalition majority, Kickl stated. "But that should have been his responsibility." By passing the responsibility for forming the government and consequently sowing doubt, the President has acted inconsistently, the 55-year-old asserted. The election outcome is "unambiguous." The FPÖ, as the most popular party, should have been granted the mandate to govern.

The Head of State had not yet handed over the mandate to form the government to any party. Historically, the strongest party, in terms of votes, has always been entrusted with this responsibility. However, it is not enshrined in the constitution. Van der Bellen defended his strategy by citing a "deadlock" in government formation. He urged the chairmen of the FPÖ, ÖVP, and SPÖ to elucidate, during their forthcoming discussions, which coalition majority is viable.

The cause of this impasse is that no other party is keen on partnering with the EU- and Islam-skeptic FPÖ – with the ÖVP at least not if Kickl remains in charge. Despite conservative and right-wing parties being ideologically aligned over their restrictive immigration policy and economic issues, the incumbent Chancellor Karl Nehammer views Kickl as a "security risk." A coalition of at least two parties is necessary to secure the required majority of seats. For the first time, a three-party coalition comprising the ÖVP, SPÖ, and a smaller party, such as the liberal NEOS, is a possibility.

Kickl, refusing to entertain questions from journalists after his nearly 40-minute rant, reiterated his party's desire for a coalition with the ÖVP. After all, there is the greatest affinity between the two parties. "The voters and electorate have forged a substantial majority of around 55% for a center-right coalition consisting of FPÖ and ÖVP in the National Council election," he stated.

He repeatedly emphasized the fact that his party emerged as the most popular and that the ÖVP, under Nehammer, suffered substantial losses. To take on the position of Chancellor following this "disastrous" defeat would be "preposterous" and a disregard for the election results. He implored the ÖVP to cease obstructing coalition negotiations immediately. "After a catastrophic electoral setback, one must think differently." However, he has the impression that ÖVP and SPÖ are making attempts to conceal the "verdict of the voters" and form a "loser coalition."

The Commission, possibly referring to an executive body or a group of people responsible for overseeing coalition negotiations, may find it challenging to facilitate an agreement between the parties due to their reluctance to collaborate with the FPÖ. Despite the historical practice of handing the mandate to form the government to the strongest party, Van der Bellen, the Head of State, has not yet done so, citing a potential deadlock in government formation.

Read also: